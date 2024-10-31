Latest Headlines

Witnesses Say Room In House Where Murder Victims Stayed Was Cleaned Out; "Smelled Like Death"

  • Thursday, October 31, 2024
Gabriel Boykins
Gabriel Boykins

Witness Tyquavius Church testified Thursday afternoon that a room in a house where mother/daughter murder victims often stayed was cleaned out shortly after Tamara and Aquarious Church vanished on May 17, 2020.

A second witness, LaGabrious Boykins, said the living room at the 1917B Foust Street
"smelled like death."

Detective Zack Crawford said a large amount of blood was detected by using the Bluestar chemical agent in the living room of the house occupied by Gabriel Boykins.

When he examined the house in July 2020, he said the living room was mainly sparse except for an old-style large TV in one corner.

The state is seeking two first-degree murder convictions against Boykins in the courtroom of Judge Amanda Dunn.

The jury also heard from Glenn Bradley, property manager for Service Electric on 23rd Street near the former Food City site. He said around the time of the disappearance on a Monday morning he found a large pool of blood at the rear of a storage lot.

He said there were multiple blood sprinkles around the blood pool.

Mr. Bradley said he checked to make sure all employees were okay. It was not reported to police.

Prosecutors earlier said the white Honda Odyssey van that Tamara Church had just bought two days earlier was caught on video going along 23rd Street the night of the disappearance.

Skulls of the two victims and scattered body parts were found on July 9, 2024, in a wooded area by a church off Greenwood Road. Tamara Church, who was 40, had been strangled and struck in the head with blood force. The child also had blunt force head injuries.

The van that Tamara Church had just bought was found burned near where the bodies were located.

Tyquavius Church said she has known Boykins since she was four. She said, "He was my favorite person. I spent a lot of time with him."

Asked why she liked him, she said, "He would always say yes."

She said when she was 18 he got her a job at Pilgrim's Pride, the "chicken plant" where he worked for a number of years. She said Boykins would get bonuses on Fridays and give her some of the money.

Asked to describe Aquarious, she said she was "silly, laughing, giggling, dancing, rapping with our brother and mother."

Her mother, she said, "was my best friend. She was sweet, always smiling. She was smart. She taught me a lot. She was that person you need in your life every day."

The witness added, "She loved her kids and her grandma." She said Tamara Church called each of them every day.

She said Boykins and her mother had broken up and were no longer romantically linked, but Tamara Church still often stayed with him, along with her young daughter.

She said when Boykins had to go into the hospital to have a pacemaker installed in his heart that Tamara Church agreed to come to the hospital and sign for him - making the procedure possible.

On May 17, 2020, a family barbeque was planned at her apartment at East Lake Courts, she said. Gabriel Boykins was due to attend and do the grilling.

That morning, Tamara Church came by her place briefly, driving her new van. She said she left to pick up supplies for the evening, but never returned.

Tyquavius said she saw her mother at 1 or 2 that afternoon, but after that, "I kept calling and calling and got no answer." She said she also did not hear from Boykins, and there was no cookout.

The witness said when she went over to the Boykins residence, she found the living room cleaned out. She said, "It was like they took all their stuff and left."

She was at the Boykins home on May 29, 2024, when some police officers arrived, answering her call about the disappearance. An officer asked if her mother was "p---ed off" at anyone or gone off with a boyfriend. He said she might wait a while longer, or could choose the "ordeal" of getting an investigator on the case. Tyquavius said she would wait a couple of days more to see if anything turned up.

Prosecutor Charles Minor told Tyquavius, "I'm going to apologize to you for the officers. They should have listened to you."

While the officers were still there, Boykins arrived home. He said he had last seen Tamara and Aquarious two days earlier when they had gone out for sandwiches.

She said she did not hear from Boykins until a day or two after the disappearance, and he soon left town. She said he afterward would not take her calls. She said, "They're missing and now he's missing - like what's going on?"

Tyquavius said the next day a boyfriend of Tamara Church, Ulysses Bradley, called her. She said, "He was trying to figure out where she was." She said he told her he was going to file a missing person report, and she joined him in that.

The tearful witness said, "Every day I tried for hours to call her, and I rode around looking for her van." She said eventually the phone was disconnected. She said she put out fliers and posted on Facebook. She said she eventually had to quit her job due to the search. She said Ulysses Bradley gave her gas money for her trips around town.

Prosecutors earlier Thursday said they had been having trouble getting in touch with Tyquavius, and a material witness warrant had to be issued for her. She did appear near the close of the state's proof.

LaGabrious Boykins, son of Tamara Church, in a police interview had been asked who might have harmed his mother. He replied, "Ulysses." Questioned by a prosecutor, he said he no longer feels that way.

He had also told the detective that Bradley sometimes "put his hands on her" and one time had said, "If you ever leave me, I'll kill you." That part was not allowed before the jury.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
  • Sports
  • 10/31/2024
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
  • Sports
  • 10/31/2024
Witnesses Say Room In House Where Murder Victims Stayed Was Cleaned Out; "Smelled Like Death"
Witnesses Say Room In House Where Murder Victims Stayed Was Cleaned Out; "Smelled Like Death"
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2024
Funeral Service For Collegedale Officer Who Died From Motorcycle Accident Will Be Nov. 10
Funeral Service For Collegedale Officer Who Died From Motorcycle Accident Will Be Nov. 10
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2024
PREP FOOTBALL: Region Standings, Week 10
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/31/2024
Chattanoogan.com Prep Football Picks: Week #11
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/31/2024
Breaking News
Witnesses Say Room In House Where Murder Victims Stayed Was Cleaned Out; "Smelled Like Death"
Witnesses Say Room In House Where Murder Victims Stayed Was Cleaned Out; "Smelled Like Death"
  • 10/31/2024

Witness Tyquavius Church testified Thursday afternoon that a room in a house where mother/daughter murder victims often stayed was cleaned out shortly after Tamara and Aquarious Church vanished ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/31/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADRIAENSSENS, ... more

Carol Berz Seeks New Term In City Council District 6
Carol Berz Seeks New Term In City Council District 6
  • 10/30/2024

City Councilwoman Carol Berz announced Wednesday her candidacy for re-election to the Chattanooga City Council, representing District 6. Her campaign said, "Councilwoman Berz, an established ... more

Breaking News
County Mayor Proposes Paid Parental Leave Policy For County Employees
  • 10/30/2024
Eversole Asks County Auditing Panel To Check Out Newspaper Article Critical Of County Mayor; Wamp Says Times Has Made "Multiple Corrections"
  • 10/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/30/2024
County Building New Health Department At Engel Stadium; Erlanger Getting Health Department Site
County Building New Health Department At Engel Stadium; Erlanger Getting Health Department Site
  • 10/29/2024
Jury Asked To Convict Boykins Of Murdering Mother/Daughter
Jury Asked To Convict Boykins Of Murdering Mother/Daughter
  • 10/29/2024
Opinion
Whiskey, Car Keys And Universal Vouchers
  • 10/29/2024
Madison Square Garden Events - And Response (4)
  • 10/28/2024
Political Rallies
  • 10/31/2024
Kathy Lennon Is A True Public Servant - And Response
  • 10/31/2024
Supporting Lou Ziebold And The New Walden Town Center
  • 10/31/2024
Sports
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
  • 10/31/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
  • 10/31/2024
UTC's Lowery Finalist For FedEx Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award
  • 10/30/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Apoints Sabastian Giraldo Technical Director
  • 10/30/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Hosts Final Matches This Week
  • 10/30/2024
Happenings
Junior League Of Chattanooga To Host Touch-A-Truck: A Day Of Family Fun And Learning
  • 10/31/2024
Doug Daugherty: Halloween In Brainerd In 1962
Doug Daugherty: Halloween In Brainerd In 1962
  • 10/31/2024
Barking Legs Hosts Chattanooga's First Fringe Festival
  • 10/31/2024
Townsend Atelier's Annual Art Sale Is Nov. 22-23
Townsend Atelier's Annual Art Sale Is Nov. 22-23
  • 10/31/2024
Performing Arts League Hosts On The Town: Fashion Meets Theater Fundraiser
Performing Arts League Hosts On The Town: Fashion Meets Theater Fundraiser
  • 10/31/2024
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
  • 10/29/2024
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
  • 10/29/2024
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
  • 10/28/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Winners In Its Songwriting Competition
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Winners In Its Songwriting Competition
  • 10/28/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Looking Back 51 Years To My American Forces Network, Europe, Days
Earl Freudenberg: Looking Back 51 Years To My American Forces Network, Europe, Days
  • 10/28/2024
Opinion
Whiskey, Car Keys And Universal Vouchers
  • 10/29/2024
Madison Square Garden Events - And Response (4)
  • 10/28/2024
Political Rallies
  • 10/31/2024
Dining
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
  • 10/28/2024
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
Business
Tennessee AG Announces Settlements With Generic Drug Manufacturers
  • 10/31/2024
Proposal To Invest $101.6 Million In Broadband Expansion Is Approved
  • 10/30/2024
Applications Now Open For 2025 Emerging Producers Program
  • 10/30/2024
Real Estate
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
  • 10/31/2024
Kadi Brown: Consumer Guide To Seller Agents
Kadi Brown: Consumer Guide To Seller Agents
  • 10/31/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 24-30
  • 10/31/2024
Student Scene
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
  • 10/31/2024
Lee University To Present Senior Art Show
Lee University To Present Senior Art Show
  • 10/31/2024
McCallie's Second Annual 'Afternoon Of Music' Recital Recap
McCallie's Second Annual 'Afternoon Of Music' Recital Recap
  • 10/31/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
  • 10/31/2024
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
  • 10/30/2024
Nurse Practitioner Susie Woods Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
Nurse Practitioner Susie Woods Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
  • 10/29/2024
Memories
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
  • 10/30/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
  • 10/30/2024
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
  • 10/30/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Host Meetings At 11 Parks To Discuss Site Management Plans
  • 10/31/2024
Section Of South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Close During Tank Construction
  • 10/29/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
Travel
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Crown No One Can Ever Take Away
Bob Tamasy: A Crown No One Can Ever Take Away
  • 10/31/2024
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
  • 10/28/2024
Second Missionary Baptist Church Seniors Host End-Of-Life Forum
  • 10/26/2024
Obituaries
Enoch Daniel Hurd
Enoch Daniel Hurd
  • 10/31/2024
Louis White
Louis White
  • 10/31/2024
Jeremy Allen Lane
Jeremy Allen Lane
  • 10/31/2024