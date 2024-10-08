Man Shot And Killed On Fagan Street

A man was shot and killed in the 4100 block of Fagan Street, Chattanooga Police said.





On Saturday at 12:32 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4100 block of Fagan Street. When the officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The officers immediately started life saving measures until the medical personnel arrived on scene.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. They transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was outside of a residence when he was shot. The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers arriving.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.