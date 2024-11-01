Police Hear 2 Gunshots As They Respond On Aggravated Assault Call

Chattanooga Police said they heard two gunshots as they were answering a call on Water Street.

The officers said it sounded like the shots were coming from Southside Community Park at 3501 Central Ave., but no one was found to be there.

At that time a shots fired call came in from 3612 Hughes Ave. A woman there said that her child's father, 37-year-old Edward Anthony White, shot at her twice and said, "I'm going to kill you."

She said he then ran away on foot.

White, who was listed as homeless, was later apprehended.

He is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault and vandalism.

Officers said the shots were apparently fired with a revolver since no shell casings were found.