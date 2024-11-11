Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

  • Monday, November 11, 2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens.

There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Nico Expected To Be Available
Randy Smith: Nico Expected To Be Available
  • Sports
  • 11/11/2024
PHOTOS: Tennessee Volleyball Defeats Texas A&M
  • Sports
  • 11/11/2024
Archer Western-Stantec Design-Build Team Selected For City's Wastewater Project
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2024
Lady Vol Defense Shines In Four-Set Win Against Texas A&M
  • Sports
  • 11/11/2024
Gas Prices Rise 11.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/11/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABERCROMBIE, ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 11/11/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/10/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARTLETT, ... more

Breaking News
Hagerty Endorses Senator Rick Scott For Senate Majority Leader
  • 11/9/2024
Health Department Administrator Fired As County Seeks "Right Sizing" Of Department
  • 11/9/2024
Gene-o Shipley Leaving Soddy Daisy Commission After 28 Years Of Service
Gene-o Shipley Leaving Soddy Daisy Commission After 28 Years Of Service
  • 11/9/2024
Middle Valley Man Shot And Killed
  • 11/9/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2024
Opinion
Our County Mayor Has Single-Handedly Shuttered Our Health Department - And Response
  • 11/10/2024
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
TFP - You're Fired - And Response
  • 11/10/2024
Why Harris Lost
  • 11/10/2024
Time For Black America To Reclaim Its Political Power
  • 11/10/2024
Sports
Randy Smith: Nico Expected To Be Available
Randy Smith: Nico Expected To Be Available
  • 11/11/2024
Vols Rise To #4 In Latest Coaches Poll
  • 11/10/2024
Lady Vol Defense Shines In Four-Set Win Against Texas A&M
  • 11/11/2024
PHOTOS: Tennessee Volleyball Defeats Texas A&M
PHOTOS: Tennessee Volleyball Defeats Texas A&M
  • 11/11/2024
West Coast Trip Produced Positives For UTC Men’s Basketball
West Coast Trip Produced Positives For UTC Men’s Basketball
  • 11/10/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Best Game In The World
Life With Ferris: The Best Game In The World
  • 11/10/2024
Jim Bowen Finally Tells His Vietnam War Stories
Jim Bowen Finally Tells His Vietnam War Stories
  • 11/10/2024
Ice On The Landing Opens Its Season At The Chattanooga Market Nov. 24
  • 11/11/2024
Pride Of The Southland Marching Band Concert Set For Nov. 15
  • 11/11/2024
Profiles Of Valor: With Gratitude For The Patriot Veterans Among Us
Profiles Of Valor: With Gratitude For The Patriot Veterans Among Us
  • 11/9/2024
Entertainment
A Holiday Spectacular Sponsored By Chattanooga Music Club Is Nov. 17
A Holiday Spectacular Sponsored By Chattanooga Music Club Is Nov. 17
  • 11/9/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/8/2024
Chattanooga Choo Choo Chorus Has Free Concert Nov. 15
  • 11/8/2024
Jfest Announces Artist Lineup For Its 25th Year
  • 11/11/2024
Scenic City Chorale Has Free Concert Dec. 1
  • 11/7/2024
Opinion
Our County Mayor Has Single-Handedly Shuttered Our Health Department - And Response
  • 11/10/2024
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
TFP - You're Fired - And Response
  • 11/10/2024
Dining
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
  • 11/8/2024
Lindleys, Scarlett Bowman Opening New Restaurants
  • 11/7/2024
City Council Approves New Alcohol Ordinance
  • 11/5/2024
Business
CBL Properties Reports Strong Results For Third Quarter
  • 11/11/2024
Chambliss Welcomes Real Estate Attorney Elisa Fox
Chambliss Welcomes Real Estate Attorney Elisa Fox
  • 11/11/2024
Resolutions Law Firm Opens Second Location
Resolutions Law Firm Opens Second Location
  • 11/9/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For October
  • 11/8/2024
Bonny Oaks Industrial Park Property Sells For $13,750,000
  • 11/7/2024
Apartment Complex On Wilcox Boulevard Sells For $6,250,000
  • 11/7/2024
Student Scene
UT Health Science Center College Of Medicine Welcomes New Leaders, Honors Promoted Faculty
UT Health Science Center College Of Medicine Welcomes New Leaders, Honors Promoted Faculty
  • 11/8/2024
UTC Crime Log
  • 11/8/2024
GNTC’s Dr. Heidi Popham Selected As One Of Georgia Trend’s 500 Most Influential Leaders
  • 11/8/2024
Living Well
Chattanooga Nonprofit With Global Network Recognizes Champions Fighting Human Crime
  • 11/7/2024
Cardiologist David Liff Joins Hamilton Physician Group In Cardiology
Cardiologist David Liff Joins Hamilton Physician Group In Cardiology
  • 11/8/2024
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Honored As Flight Program Of The Year
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Honored As Flight Program Of The Year
  • 11/6/2024
Memories
Museum And Cultural Center At Five Points in Cleveland Gets $77,000 Grant
  • 11/7/2024
My Favorite Trees In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2024
State Rep. Ron Travis Announces $72,000 Grant For Rhea County Museum, Historic Site Improvements
State Rep. Ron Travis Announces $72,000 Grant For Rhea County Museum, Historic Site Improvements
  • 11/6/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
  • 11/5/2024
2024 Muzzleloader Season Starts Saturday
  • 11/5/2024
WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Nov. 13-Dec. 3
  • 11/5/2024
Travel
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Michael And Angela Ballard
  • 11/11/2024
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Now Is Not The Time To Stop Praying
Bob Tamasy: Now Is Not The Time To Stop Praying
  • 11/11/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/7/2024
Lee University U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Nov. 17
Lee University U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Nov. 17
  • 11/6/2024
Obituaries
Martha Jean Powell Coon
Martha Jean Powell Coon
  • 11/11/2024
Marlene Eberhart
Marlene Eberhart
  • 11/11/2024
Eva Jo Catherine Mason Smith
Eva Jo Catherine Mason Smith
  • 11/11/2024