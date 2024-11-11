Gas Prices Rise 11.3 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 13.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 0.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.52 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.46 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.98, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.34 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.65 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 16.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:November 11, 2023: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)November 11, 2022: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)November 11, 2021: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)November 11, 2020: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)November 11, 2019: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)November 11, 2018: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)November 11, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)November 11, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)November 11, 2015: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)November 11, 2014: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $2.64, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66.State of Tennessee- $2.73, up 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.68.Huntsville- $2.80, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78."While the election has come and gone, gas prices have stayed the course, with the national average price of gasoline declining for a fourth consecutive week as seasonal demand weakens and Americans begin to take refuge from falling temperatures," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While some may be surprised by the declines—some 28 states have average gas prices below $3 per gallon—this was anticipated in our annual Fuel Outlook from last December. Looking back at our outlook provides insight into the current drop and what we expect next. With the median U.S. gas price now at $2.95 per gallon, the lowest since 2021, it appears to be just a matter of time before the national average falls below $3 per gallon for the first time since May 2021, something we've already seen for diesel prices, which many Americans will be thankful for as we get closer to Thanksgiving."