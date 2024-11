The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway has recently been closed for physical plant improvements and will be reopening on Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m.

“The World’s Most Amazing Mile is in spectacular condition and is reopening tomorrow,” said Charles D. Frazier, CARTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Incline is ready to welcome all of our visitors back to experience all the great colorful views of the Fall season,” Mr. Frazier added.