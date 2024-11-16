Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:



ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS ANDERS, LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/23/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRIDGES, KAYLA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/18/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST BROWNELL, TIMOTHY SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/14/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CARAWAY, KENSEY JACKLYN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/20/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASAS, LETICIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/04/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/07/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COOKSON, DEVON RENEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSEION OF CONTROLLED) DOMINGO-TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/15/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

EDNEY, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/09/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

SPEEDING 59/40

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FOX, RICKY GENE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/05/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARNER, LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/01/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR GIBSON, JONATHAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/20/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOOLESBY, TIMOTHY RAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

BURGLARY HALL, CHLOE ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/17/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANEY, RALEIGH LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

ROBBERY HARRIS, MASON J

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/18/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/08/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HENSON, TREVOR DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/03/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $10,000.00

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUBBARD, TRAMEL ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HURT, ARTHUR D

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/26/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HUTSON, ALEXANDER LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/12/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 JAEGER, SARAH BETH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/27/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425 JONES, JEROME

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/15/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, LEBRON TYSON

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 01/24/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY JORDAN, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW LOMNICK, RONDRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/14/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT MCGILL, CALEB GHALIL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/11/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

EXTORTION MCINTOSH, KEMARI THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/19/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NEWTON, JEFFREY T

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/12/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE PANKAU, LARRY JOE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/01/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PATRICK, CHAD M

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ROBINSON, JACK RENNER

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/25/1967

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/19/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIRLEY, RICHARD BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/05/1972

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, VINCENT ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TROUPE, ADAM CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



