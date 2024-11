More electric scooters are coming to Chattanooga streets if the City Council approves a resolution on Tuesday.

It calls for PBSC Urban Solutions to deliver 30 more electric scooters for the Bike Chattanooga program.

The scooters will be compatible with docking stations used for bicycles, it was stated.

A pilot program with 15 scooters was launched in Chattanooga last December, and the scooters are becoming a common sight on city streets.