State Supreme Court Suspends License Of Chattanooga Attorney Facing Sexual Exploitation Of Children Charges

The Supreme Court of Tennessee has temporarily suspended the law license of a Chattanooga attorney who is facing federal sexual exploitation of children charges.

The order bars Patrick Bryant Hawley from the practice of law upon finding that he "poses a threat of substantial harm to the public."

Section 12.3 of Supreme Court Rule 9 provides for the immediate summary suspension of an attorney’s license to practice law in cases posing a threat of substantial harm to the public.

Attorney Hawley is immediately precluded from accepting any new cases, and he must cease representing existing clients by Dec. 26. After that date, he shall not use any indicia of lawyer, legal assistant, or law clerk nor maintain a presence where the practice of law is conducted.

He must notify all clients being represented in pending matters, as well as co-counsel and opposing counsel of the Supreme Court’s Order suspending his law license. He is required to deliver to all clients any papers or property to which they are entitled.

He must comply with the requirements of Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Sections 28 and 12.3(d), regarding the obligations and responsibilities of temporarily suspended attorneys and the procedure for reinstatement. This suspension remains in effect until dissolution or modification by the Supreme Court.

Attorney Hawley may, for good cause, request dissolution or modification of the suspension by petition to the Supreme Court.