Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

  • Saturday, November 30, 2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens.

There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/1/2024
Chattanooga Women Drop 2nd Game At Fort Myers Tournament
  • Sports
  • 11/30/2024
UTC Women Fall To Penn, 74-61, In Florida Tournament
  • Sports
  • 11/30/2024
Stovall's Double-Double Paces Bradley Central To Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/30/2024
Vols Storm Back To Down Vandy In Nashville, 36-23
  • Sports
  • 11/30/2024
Dan Fleser: Iamaleava, Defense Led Vols To Comeback Win At Vanderbilt
Dan Fleser: Iamaleava, Defense Led Vols To Comeback Win At Vanderbilt
  • Sports
  • 11/30/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BANKS, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/30/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUTISTA, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/29/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALFORD, ... more

Breaking News
Home On Signal Mountain Damaged By Fire
  • 11/28/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/28/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Thankful For My Friend, Ben Cagle
Earl Freudenberg: Thankful For My Friend, Ben Cagle
  • 11/27/2024
Suspected Case Of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In Tennessee
  • 11/27/2024
Judge Rules Estranged Spouse Of Woman Who Drowned In Meigs Patrol Car Should Not Collect From Lawsuit
  • 11/27/2024
Opinion
EPB Window Photos Bring Back Christmas Memories
  • 11/30/2024
I Sure Admired My Father
  • 11/30/2024
Support The Silas M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
Support The Silas M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 11/30/2024
The End Of This Circus May Be In Sight
  • 11/30/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/29/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Iamaleava, Defense Led Vols To Comeback Win At Vanderbilt
Dan Fleser: Iamaleava, Defense Led Vols To Comeback Win At Vanderbilt
  • 11/30/2024
Vols Storm Back To Down Vandy In Nashville, 36-23
  • 11/30/2024
Chattanooga Women Drop 2nd Game At Fort Myers Tournament
  • 11/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Former UT Coach Bill Battle
John Shearer: Remembering Former UT Coach Bill Battle
  • 11/29/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 14
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 14
  • 11/28/2024
Happenings
Stacey Alexander: Do You Need More Friends?
  • 11/29/2024
Author Bradley Sides To Visit SoLit
  • 11/29/2024
Erin Wallin: Using Legal Tips To Stay Politically Civil Over Thanksgiving Meal
  • 11/27/2024
MacDowell Music Club Meets Dec. 4
  • 11/27/2024
Upcoming Road Closings For Special Events Announced
  • 11/27/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/28/2024
Chattanooga Boys Choir Holiday Concert "Season Of Light” Is Dec. 7
Chattanooga Boys Choir Holiday Concert "Season Of Light” Is Dec. 7
  • 11/27/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Thanksgiving
Best Of Grizzard - Thanksgiving
  • 11/27/2024
Lee’s Shenanigans To Present Improv Show Dec. 3
Lee’s Shenanigans To Present Improv Show Dec. 3
  • 11/27/2024
Chattanoogan Sydney Guerrette Featured In Benefit With Judy Collins, Melisa Etheridge And Others
  • 11/26/2024
Opinion
EPB Window Photos Bring Back Christmas Memories
  • 11/30/2024
I Sure Admired My Father
  • 11/30/2024
Support The Silas M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
Support The Silas M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 11/30/2024
Dining
City Beer Board Decides Single DUI Will Not Prohibit Individual From Getting Beer Permit
  • 11/22/2024
County Criminal Court Clerk's Office Has Chili Cook Off
County Criminal Court Clerk's Office Has Chili Cook Off
  • 11/22/2024
Habitat For Humanity Hosts World Heavyweight Chili Championship At MAINx24
Habitat For Humanity Hosts World Heavyweight Chili Championship At MAINx24
  • 11/21/2024
Business
EPB Expects To Save $1.6 Million Per Year With Purchase Of Solar Power
  • 11/27/2024
The Chattery And Parkside Hall Host A Holiday Market On Small Business Saturday
The Chattery And Parkside Hall Host A Holiday Market On Small Business Saturday
  • 11/27/2024
La Paz Chattanooga Celebrates Inaugural Business Fundamentals Cohort Graduation
La Paz Chattanooga Celebrates Inaugural Business Fundamentals Cohort Graduation
  • 11/26/2024
Real Estate
Plan Chattanooga And Plan Hamilton Comprehensive Plans Available Online
  • 11/28/2024
Publix Super Market At Hurricane Creek Sells For $8,150,000
  • 11/28/2024
Consumer Guide To Buyer’s Agents
  • 11/27/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Faculty And Staff Speak At TCSG Conference
GNTC Faculty And Staff Speak At TCSG Conference
  • 11/25/2024
TDOE Announces School And District Designations For 2023-24 School Year
  • 11/22/2024
Local Student Elizabeth Burns Inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi At University Of Mississippi
  • 11/22/2024
Living Well
Usher Donates Thanksgiving Meals To Health Care Workers
  • 11/28/2024
Dr. Breanne Hunley Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
Dr. Breanne Hunley Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
  • 11/26/2024
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals For Thanksgiving
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals For Thanksgiving
  • 11/25/2024
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Ring In The Holidays With Candlelight Tours At The Chief Vann House
  • 11/22/2024
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Boynton Park
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Boynton Park
  • 11/22/2024
Outdoors
Access Areas Damaged By Hurricane Helene Reopen For Public Use
Access Areas Damaged By Hurricane Helene Reopen For Public Use
  • 11/26/2024
Thanksgiving Meals, Day After Thanksgiving Hikes Offered At Tennessee State Parks
  • 11/22/2024
Governor Lee Signs Order Aimed At Protecting Duck River Watershed
  • 11/21/2024
Travel
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
  • 11/22/2024
Sustaining Traditions And Culture In Blue Ridge, Ga.
Sustaining Traditions And Culture In Blue Ridge, Ga.
  • 11/20/2024
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
  • 11/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Changes In Attitude, Changes In Gratitude
Bob Tamasy: Changes In Attitude, Changes In Gratitude
  • 11/25/2024
Händel’s Messiah Community Sing-Along Is Dec. 15
  • 11/24/2024
"Why Should I Care About The Birth Of Jesus Christ" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/27/2024
Obituaries
John H. Tumblin, Sr.
John H. Tumblin, Sr.
  • 11/30/2024
Sharon C. Connally III
Sharon C. Connally III
  • 11/30/2024
Shirley Kesley
Shirley Kesley
  • 11/30/2024