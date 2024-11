Here are the results from early voting for Walker County School Board, Post 3. The final results have not been posted.

Rita Groh 115

Travis Middleton 169

Bill Oliver 161

Tina Painter 474

Mike Carruth stepped down in July after serving 20 years.

Unopposed are Dennis Willerson in Post 1, Stacey Meeks in Post 4 and Phyllis White Hunter in Post 5.

For President, Walker County residents voted early for:

Donald Trump 740

Kamala Harris 520