Whitfield County Has Tight Sheriff Race, McDaniel Has The Lead For Coroner

It is a tight race for sheriff in Whitfield County. Darren J. Pierce, a former Whitfield County sheriff's deputy, is ahead in early voting results, with 51.58%, against Sheriff Scott Chitwood who has 48.42%.

In the coroner's race, Clyde McDaniel, Jr. has the lead with 72.88% and Susie Brown receiving 27.12%.

Mr. Pierce had won a majority of the vote in the Republican primary.

Sheriff Chitwood, who got 1,050 votes in the Democratic primary, had been unopposed in the past two elections.

It was Pierce 3,985, Travis Presley 1,399, Glenn Tate 1,033, Frank Torres 613 and Glenn Swinney 417.

Mr. Pierce avoided a runoff by getting 54 percent of the vote.