Baker Drops Off Collegedale Panel 1 Vote Short; Ezell, Witt Are ER Victors; Beene, Coleman, Everett Win At SD

Collegedale Commission incumbent Debbie Baker fell one vote short on Tuesday of keeping her seat on the panel.
Longtime Vice Mayor Tim Johnson will be returning.
Two newcomers are Laura Howse and Billy Burnette.
Katie Lamb is retiring from the panel after years of service, including as mayor.
The vote was:
Laura Howse 2,536
Tim Johnson 2,350
Billy Burnette 2,280
Debbie Baker 2,279
There were 146 write-in votes cast.
In East Ridge, Andrea "Aundie" Witt kept her City Council seat and Jeff Ezell will be joining the panel.
State Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes did not seek a new term on the council.
The vote was:
Jeff Ezell 5,131
Andrea "Aundie" Witt 4,945
Stanley Allen 3,409
Steve Everett and Jim Coleman have retained their seats on the Soddy Daisy Commission.
Travis Beene was the top vote-getter in Tuesday's election and will join the commission.
Gene-o Shipley, who serves on the County Commission, did not run for re-election in Soddy Daisy.
The totals were:
Travis Beene 3,198
Jim Coleman 3,127
Steve Everett 2,986
Derek Kukura 2,326
James Berry 1,891