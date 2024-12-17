Latest Headlines

Man Sought In Green Road Homicide On Dec. 1

  • Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Dejuan Rowland
Dejuan Rowland
The Chattanooga Police Department has obtained arrest warrants charging Dejuan Rowland, 26, with first-degree murder in relation to the homicide that occurred in the 6600 block of Green Road on Dec. 1.

The Chattanooga Police Department and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force are asking for assistance from the community as they attempt to locate Rowland.

Rowland is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a black man, 5'7", 145-155 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rowland should call the CPD non-emergency line at 423 698-2525 or call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.

Latest Headlines
Man Sought In Green Road Homicide On Dec. 1
Man Sought In Green Road Homicide On Dec. 1
  • Breaking News
  • 12/17/2024
CFC Signs Forward Ameziane Sid Mohand
  • Sports
  • 12/17/2024
UTC Softball Releases 2025 Spring Season Schedule
  • Sports
  • 12/17/2024
HCSO Sheriff's Deputy Terminated After Pre-Disciplinary Hearing On Child Pornography Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 12/17/2024
Daughter Of Councilwoman Carol Berz May Run For Her District 6 Seat
Daughter Of Councilwoman Carol Berz May Run For Her District 6 Seat
  • Breaking News
  • 12/17/2024
Chattanooga Fire Department Mourns Sudden Death Of Captain George Turley; Funeral Will Be On Friday
Chattanooga Fire Department Mourns Sudden Death Of Captain George Turley; Funeral Will Be On Friday
  • Breaking News
  • 12/17/2024
Breaking News
Man Sought In Green Road Homicide On Dec. 1
Man Sought In Green Road Homicide On Dec. 1
  • 12/17/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department has obtained arrest warrants charging Dejuan Rowland, 26, with first-degree murder in relation to the homicide that occurred in the 6600 block of Green Road ... more

HCSO Sheriff's Deputy Terminated After Pre-Disciplinary Hearing On Child Pornography Charges
  • 12/17/2024

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett held a pre-disciplinary hearing for Johnathan Allen per Civil Service guidelines. At the conclusion of the hearing, Sheriff Garrett terminated Allen’s employment ... more

Chattanooga Fire Department Mourns Sudden Death Of Captain George Turley; Funeral Will Be On Friday
Chattanooga Fire Department Mourns Sudden Death Of Captain George Turley; Funeral Will Be On Friday
  • 12/17/2024

The Chattanooga Fire Department is mourning the sudden death of Captain George Turley. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel in Hixson at 5401 ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/17/2024
Venezuelan National, 24, Charged In Grisly Wreck That Killed 3 People Inside Bachman Tunnel
Venezuelan National, 24, Charged In Grisly Wreck That Killed 3 People Inside Bachman Tunnel
  • 12/16/2024
Police Investigating Shots Fired Near Brainerd High School Saturday Evening
  • 12/16/2024
Passenger, 21, Dies From Injuries Suffered In Traffic Crash Friday On Highway 153
  • 12/16/2024
Chattanooga Man Who Fired Shots At Woman, Hit Catoosa Deputy With Vehicle Is Shot And Killed By Officers
  • 12/16/2024
Opinion
We Need A Cultural Transformation That Views Mental Health Through A Lens Of Humanity
  • 12/17/2024
Do Most Residents Really Understand Plan Hamilton?
  • 12/16/2024
Could It Be Something Else?
  • 12/17/2024
Governor Lee: Why Passing The Education Freedom Act Matters For Every Tennessee Family
  • 12/16/2024
Tragic Wreck Question - And Response (2)
  • 12/16/2024
Sports
Game Week Has Arrived for #7 Vols As They Prep For CFP First-Round Battle At #6 Buckeyes
  • 12/17/2024
Reed Sanderlin Will Forever Be Known As The Heart Of UTC Men’s Golf
Reed Sanderlin Will Forever Be Known As The Heart Of UTC Men’s Golf
  • 12/15/2024
Trey Bonham Named Southern Conference Player of the Week
Trey Bonham Named Southern Conference Player of the Week
  • 12/16/2024
Randy Smith: Vols' Athletic Department On A Roll
Randy Smith: Vols' Athletic Department On A Roll
  • 12/16/2024
Chattanooga Football Club To Host Atlanta United In January
  • 12/16/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Bells Are Doing Their Part To Protect A Rare Savannah
Life With Ferris: The Bells Are Doing Their Part To Protect A Rare Savannah
  • 12/16/2024
Doug Daugherty: A Spirit Of Christmas
Doug Daugherty: A Spirit Of Christmas
  • 12/17/2024
Veterans Jim Sadler, Bill Light Honored At Vietnam Veterans Christmas Party
Veterans Jim Sadler, Bill Light Honored At Vietnam Veterans Christmas Party
  • 12/14/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/16/2024
Poetry Meets Yoga With New Stretch Your Mind Sessions Beginning Jan. 16
Poetry Meets Yoga With New Stretch Your Mind Sessions Beginning Jan. 16
  • 12/16/2024
Entertainment
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
  • 12/15/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
WCLE Empty Stocking Fund Exceeds $239,000 During Annual 10-Day Radio Drive
  • 12/14/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
  • 12/17/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
Opinion
We Need A Cultural Transformation That Views Mental Health Through A Lens Of Humanity
  • 12/17/2024
Do Most Residents Really Understand Plan Hamilton?
  • 12/16/2024
Could It Be Something Else?
  • 12/17/2024
Dining
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Zarzours Christmas Party Is Dec. 20; Will Be Open For MAINx24
  • 12/5/2024
Business
Production Records, ‘Home Run’ New Product Highlight 2024 At Nokian Tyres
Production Records, ‘Home Run’ New Product Highlight 2024 At Nokian Tyres
  • 12/17/2024
Alyssa Mediate To Lead Client Development Initiatives At Chambliss Law
Alyssa Mediate To Lead Client Development Initiatives At Chambliss Law
  • 12/17/2024
CHA Art Space Unveils New Juried Exhibit At Chattanooga Airport
CHA Art Space Unveils New Juried Exhibit At Chattanooga Airport
  • 12/16/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: November Residential Market Stats
Kadi Brown: November Residential Market Stats
  • 12/12/2024
Developer Gets 2 Projects Approved, But Not Large One In East Chattanooga
  • 12/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 5-11
  • 12/12/2024
Student Scene
CGLA Earns 8th TVAAS Level 5 Distinction And 5th Tennessee Rewards School Recognition
  • 12/17/2024
Cleveland State Holds Fall Commencement Ceremony
Cleveland State Holds Fall Commencement Ceremony
  • 12/16/2024
CSCC Graduate Spotlight: Kaylie Campbell Pursuing Her Passion In Wildlife Biology
CSCC Graduate Spotlight: Kaylie Campbell Pursuing Her Passion In Wildlife Biology
  • 12/17/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s 2025 Virtual Travel Program To Honor Settings Of Musicals
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s 2025 Virtual Travel Program To Honor Settings Of Musicals
  • 12/16/2024
Registration Open For 2025 Annual Chattanooga Cardiovascular Symposium
  • 12/16/2024
Senator Watson Attends Conference On AI And Healthcare
Senator Watson Attends Conference On AI And Healthcare
  • 12/16/2024
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
  • 12/10/2024
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
  • 12/3/2024
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Outdoors
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
SORBA Chattanooga Hires First Executive Director
SORBA Chattanooga Hires First Executive Director
  • 12/16/2024
Multi-Agency Effort Emphasizes Safety For Boaters And Anglers Near Dams
  • 12/12/2024
Travel
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
  • 12/5/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Amazing Thing About Being Born In Bethlehem
Bob Tamasy: The Amazing Thing About Being Born In Bethlehem
  • 12/16/2024
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
  • 12/13/2024
Watch Night Service At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
Watch Night Service At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 12/13/2024
Obituaries
Philip J. Nunnally
Philip J. Nunnally
  • 12/17/2024
Sandra Grace Ruff Smith
Sandra Grace Ruff Smith
  • 12/17/2024
Phyllis Ann Jolley
Phyllis Ann Jolley
  • 12/17/2024