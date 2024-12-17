Man Sought In Green Road Homicide On Dec. 1

The Chattanooga Police Department has obtained arrest warrants charging Dejuan Rowland, 26, with first-degree murder in relation to the homicide that occurred in the 6600 block of Green Road on Dec. 1.





The Chattanooga Police Department and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force are asking for assistance from the community as they attempt to locate Rowland.





Rowland is considered armed and dangerous.





He is described as a black man, 5'7", 145-155 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rowland should call the CPD non-emergency line at 423 698-2525 or call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.



