A 29-year-old man was killed late Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle wreck on Lula Lake Road on Lookout Mountain.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said at approximately 11:35 a.m. a vehicle was traveling north on Lula Lake Road.

The vehicle was traveling north on Lula Lake attempting to negotiate a curve when the driver lost control on the wet roadway.

The vehicle then struck a guardrail causing it to overturn before striking a tree with its top.