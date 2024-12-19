DA Cites Court Ruling In Dismissing Murder Charge In Home Invasion

Prosecutors said a prior ruling of the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has required them to dismiss murder charges brought in connection with a violent home invasion in East Brainerd four years ago. One of the intruders was shot 10 times by the homeowner and killed. The homeowner was not charged, but another intruder was..

The hail of bullets included multiple shots that went into a house across Standifer Gap Road occupied by a woman and her 14-year-old daughter. One shot went just above the pillow where the woman had been sleeping before she and her daughter hit the floor.

Investigators built a case against 23-year-old Travien Cenar Reddick of Jackson, Tn., earlier, but he was only taken into custody by state troopers in Nashville recently.

However, the charges against Reddick were dismissed in General Sessions Court this week.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said, "TCA 39– 13–202 creates the offense of first-degree murder for an unlawful killing committed during the perpetration of certain enumerated offenses (what Mr. Reddick was originally charged with). This is what is commonly referred to as felony murder.

"The statute itself, and our appellate courts, make it abundantly clear that emphasis is placed on the term "perpetration". In the case of State v. Severs, 759 S.W.2d 935, 938 (Tenn. Crim. App. 1988), the court of criminal appeals concluded a felony murder conviction is inappropriate in a case in which the killing, committed by the intended robbery victim, was not in pursuance of the unlawful act, but rather to thwart it.

"The Severs opinion was cited more recently with approval in State v. Buggs, 995 S.W.2d 102, 106 (Tenn. 1999).

"While the law of the state may differ from some of our surrounding jurisdictions, it is the law of the land and the district attorney teneral has a constitutional officer is bound to enforce the law as interpreted by the courts of this state.

" In this case, because the deceased was killed by the intended victim, the law does not allow us to hold the defendant criminally responsible. Before this office could prosecute this type of conduct, there would first need to be a change to the language of TCA 39-13-202, which in the future may be something for which we lobby. Our office refers to this as a " Severs " issue. This is also not the first time State v. Severs has required a dismissal of a homicide charge."





Sheriff Detective Jason Maucere earlier said the incident involved three members of a violent West Tennessee gang coming to Chattanooga for a robbery where a former gang member was living with his cousin.

The cousin, Travist Patrick, killed one of the intruders, Antoine Allen, inside his home, and he engaged in a gunbattle with the other two invaders before firing multiple shots at their vehicle as they sped off.

On Oct. 28, 2020, a 911 caller who was in a panic, said, "I need the police at 8500 Standifer Gap Road. . somebody's shooting!" A female could be heard saying someone came in the house and started shooting at Patrick and "he's laying right here." Patrick told the dispatcher, "He's on the floor. . . We don't need the ambulance. . . dude dead. We need the police ASAP."

The woman across the street then called, saying, "Shots were fired through my window. I'm too afraid to look outside, but the glass is broken, and several shots were fired through my window."

Detectives spoke with a man on Gable Brook Drive - in the direction the fleeing car was going. A resident said a black male wearing a navy shirt and dark pants knocked on his door and asked to use the phone. He said his name was "Trey" and he was trying to reach someone named "Zay." He tried to call, but did not get an answer.

Arriving deputies at 8500 Standifer Gap Road found a man dead in the kitchen. They detained Patrick, who said he had shot the man in self-defense. He said he had fired at two others - one who left on foot and the other in a car.

Detectives found numerous firearms in plain view in the master bedroom and saw a large number of spent shell casings in the driveway of the residence, the hallway and the master bedroom.

Outside the residence was a gray 2020 Dodge Charger with a cell phone on top of the rear trunk and another on the roof of the vehicle. Inside the Charger, detectives found four large metal packaging containers filled with large bags of marijuana.

Inside the residence a Romarm Mini-Draco AK-47 pistol that had been used by Antoine Allen was found inside the bedroom. Detectives also observed a .40 caliber Glock 23C handgun with its slide locked back (indicating it had been fired and had run out of ammunition). Also found was a 9mm CZ Scorpion carbine rifle on the bed of the master bedroom.

There was a blood pool leading from the bedroom to the kitchen.

On Nov. 2, 2020, there was a narcotics search at 8500 Standifer Gap Road where Patrick was living with five others. Seized were 270 pounds of high grade THC vapes valued at $300,000.

Authorities said Patrick initially was not cooperative, but they said he agreed to tell the full story at a meeting at his attorney's office.

He acknowledged he was in the business of selling illegal drugs and cell phones. He said on the evening of the shooting he had agreed to meet a person at the Tiger Market gas station on Jenkins Road. He was to sell a "zip of weed" and an Apple iPhone. He said the meeting was arranged via Snapchat and he was to meet Antoine Allen.

Patrick said he drove to the Tiger Market in his girlfriend's white Lincoln MKZ. He said when an older-model maroon Chevrolet Malibu pulled up that Allen got out armed with an AK-47 pistol. He said a second person wearing a ski mask exited the Malibu armed with a black Glock handgun. He said a third person, who was also wearing a ski mask, was driving the Malibu.

He said Allen got in the front passenger seat of his vehicle and put the AK-47 to his head, while the second person got in the back seat and put the Glock to his head. He was forced to drive back to his residence with the Malibu following.

Patrick said when they arrived back that Allen forced him into the house to rob him, while the second man followed.

He said when they got to his bedroom that Allen told him, "Give us everything you have or we're going to kill everyone in the house."

Patrick said Allen was momentarily distracted admiring all the guns in the bedroom, and he used the occasion to grab a loaded Glock from his bed and begin firing at Allen, who fled into the kitchen.

Patrick said he engaged the second person in a firefight at the front door, and he afterward fired multiple times at the fleeing car.

No charges were brought against Patrick on grounds of self-defense.

Sgt. Maucere was notified by an officer of the Alamo, Tn., Police Department of a shooting that occurred there, which he said he believed was retailiation for the killing of Allen. He said he believed both incidents were gang-related.

He said Antoine Allen had been part of a criminal gang at Crokett County known as the GetBack Gang.

The shooting there was on Christmas Day and involved numerous bullets being fired into a house belonging to a man who is the father of the cousin who left the gang and went to live with Patrick in Chattanooga.

Alamo Police said the GetBack Gang had numerous violent YouTube videos depicting Allen and other members. One video, made after the Chattanooga shooting, memorialized Allen and made threats against those involved in his death.

A Chevrolet Malibu matching the description of the one used by the home invaders was seized in Crockett County. It belonged to Reddick, identified as a member of the GetBack Gang. It had bullet damage consistent with shots fired by Patrick at it.