The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center has bought the property by the Aquarium where its museum is located.

The center had been renting the building from the Rivercity Company.

The building on Aquarium Way (Second Street) was at one time the location of the Chattanooga Visitor Center.

Later it was to be the site of a Regional History Museum, but that fell through.

The sale was for $3.9 million.