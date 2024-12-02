Man, 22, Shot On Glass Street Early Sunday Morning

A man, 22, was shot early Sunday morning on Glass Street.



Chattanooga Police responded at 1:02 a.m. to a person shot in the 2300 block of Glass Street. When the officers arrived on scene, they found the man with non-life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was in a physical altercation inside a business prior to a shot being fired.Once the altercation ended, a shot was fired and the victim was struck.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.