Teenager Shot And Killed Sunday Afternoon

A teenager was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Chattanooga.





Chattanooga Police responded at 12:05 p.m. to a person shot in the 6600 block of Green Road. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old male with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to investigate the incident and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was inside a residence when he was shot by a suspect that was outside the residence.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.



