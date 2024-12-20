Firefighter Captain George Turley To Be Laid To Rest Friday

Captain George Turley will be laid to rest Friday at Lakewood Memory Gardens on Shallowford Road following a “Celebration of his life” at the St. Jude’s Catholic Church on Ashland Terrace.

Hundreds of firefighters and friends paid their respects to the captain during a Thursday night visitation at the Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Captain Turley died un-expectedly last Saturday while on duty at number 19 fire hall in Lupton City. Captain Turley served with the Chattanooga Fire Department for 31 years.

Friends said Captain Turley especially enjoyed working with children, explaining to them the role of a firefighter.

Captain Turley’s obit said, “George was a good person and a solid firefighter who will be greatly missed. He enjoyed teaching and also worked as an instructional specialist for Emergency Response Training for TVA.” In addition, he also worked at Tennessee Fire Equipment. He loved his work, his squad, doing school visits and teaching children about the fire department.”