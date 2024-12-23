Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 16.2 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, December 23, 2024
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 16.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are  unchanged versus a month ago and stand 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.478 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.38 on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.99, a difference of 61.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.29 while the highest was $3.89, a difference of $1.60.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 2.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
December 23, 2023: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)
December 23, 2022: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)
December 23, 2021: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)
December 23, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
December 23, 2019: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
December 23, 2018: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
December 23, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
December 23, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
December 23, 2015: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)
December 23, 2014: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $2.57, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.55.
State of Tennessee- $2.68, up 9.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.58.
Huntsville- $2.71, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.68. 

"We've seen a second consecutive weekly rise in the national average, driven by price cycling that led stations in the Great Lakes region to restore their margins to normal levels ahead of millions of motorists traveling for Christmas," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With oil prices continuing to move sideways, gas prices may hold near recent levels in the coming week. Meanwhile, in the Great Lakes, last week's price hikes will likely be rolled back as stations resume undercutting each other. As families travel for the holidays, this volatility at the pump serves as a great reminder to check prices before filling up to save as much as 25 to 50 cents per gallon—a trend that will likely persist into 2025. As we close out the year, motorists can look forward to some good news at the pump in 2025, as GasBuddy prepares to release our 2025 Fuel Price Outlook."
