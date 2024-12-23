4 Teenagers Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit Following Vehicle Break-Ins

Four teenagers are in custody after a vehicle pursuit Saturday evening, following vehicle break-ins. HCSO deputies responded while conducting Operation Sleigh Overwatch, to assist Chattanooga Police Department personnel on a call in progress for vehicle break-ins in the area of the Populus Apartments on Gunbarrel Road.

Operation Sleigh Overwatch is a covert HCSO operation focused on an increased, directed presence of patrol deputies and detectives throughout several key areas of Hamilton County during the overnight hours. The ongoing mission of Operation Sleigh Overwatch is to utilize dedicated HCSO personnel in both marked and unmarked units to investigate, locate, and arrest individuals breaking into vehicles and other related crimes.

Patrol deputies and detectives immediately saturated the area and identified four people matching the suspect descriptions on Pinewood Road. As deputies approached, the suspects fled on foot and entered a Hyundai Elantra, which was later confirmed as stolen out of Chattanooga earlier that evening.

HCSO deputies then pursued the suspects in the Elantra, culminating in the successful use of a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.) maneuver. Two suspects were apprehended by deputies following a brief foot chase and the remaining two suspects were apprehended by responding Chattanooga Police Officers on Pinewood Road.

A stolen 9mm firearm, taken during a recent car burglary on Dec. 17, and a window glass breaker/punch were recovered from the driver.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “Recently, Hamiton County has experienced an increase in vehicle break-ins. As your sheriff, I will not tolerate criminal activity and thieves preying on residents of our county. In response, last week I directed my personnel to initiate Operation Sleigh Overwatch, which focuses on deploying resources and personnel to specific, targeted areas where criminal activity has occurred throughout the holiday season. I will use every resource I have at my disposal, including deploying detectives and additional personnel to night shifts, to apprehend those who are preying on our citizens. Saturday night’s efforts are a prime example of a successful, multi-agency response. Lastly, to the thieves who are choosing to commit these crimes, beware, we are actively looking for you and you’ll never see us coming.”

Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers said, “This successful effort between the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is a testament to both agencies' unwavering commitment to our common goal of keeping our community safe. When our agencies work together we’re often able to address criminal activity beyond our own jurisdictional area. Thank you to HCSO for assistance in apprehending these four individuals.”

Four juveniles were charged in connection with this pursuit.

Juvenile #1 – Driver (16-Year-Old)

• Felony charges:

· Evading arrest

· Reckless endangerment

· Burglary

· Theft of a motor vehicle (valued over $10,000)

· Theft of a firearm (valued over $1,000)

· Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

· Possession of burglary tools

• Misdemeanor Charges:

· Stop sign violation

· Traffic-control signal violations (x3)

Juvenile #2 – Passenger (13-Year-Old)

• Felony charges:

· Burglary

· Theft of property (valued over $10,000)

• Misdemeanor charges:

· Evading arrest

· Resisting arrest

Juvenile #3 – Suspect (16-Year-Old)

• Felony charge:

· Burglary

• Misdemeanor charge:

· Evading arrest

Juvenile #4 – Suspect (13-Year-Old)

• Felony charge:

· Burglary

• Misdemeanor charge:

· Evading arrest