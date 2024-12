The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an incident on Tuesday when Chattanooga Police shot a man they said was wielding a knife.

Police first encountered the man at the Waffle House on East Brainerd Road.

Officers said he ran down the road and went into a wooded area.

Police fired after the incident escalated near the Red Owl Coffee company, it was stated.

No officers were hurt.

There was no word on the condition of the man.