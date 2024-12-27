Human Remains Found In Walker County Thursday Night

Skeletal remains of a human were found in the yard of a homeowner on Highway 193 in the Cooper Heights community late Thursday. The homeowner called 911 after an animal brought the remains into the yard.

Walker County detectives, deputies, deputy coroner, the Rhea County Sheriff's Office, and a cadaver K9 worked into early Friday morning to find the remaining human skeleton in a nearby wooded area.

The remains will be sent to the G.B.I. crime lab for an autopsy. The initial findings are that the death was a suicide, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

The remains have tentatively been identified as those of Timaya Williams, 23, of Montgomery, Al. Ms. Williams had been missing from Montgomery since June.

The vehicle that Ms. Williams was driving was left abandoned on the right of way of Highway 193 in early June. The vehicle was towed by the G.S.P. after being left abandoned for over a week.

Montgomery authorities had not entered the vehicle on NCIC, Sheriff Wilson advised.

Sheriff Steve Wilson expressed his appreciation to Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal and his deputies who assisted in the search.