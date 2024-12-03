Chattanooga Attorney Indicted, Charged With Forging Chancellor's Signature

A Chattanooga attorney has been charged with forgery following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, on Sept. 9, TBI special agents began investigating allegations that the signature of a 12th judicial district chancellor had been forged.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Alan Christopher Norton, of Chickamauga, Ga., as the individual responsible for forging the Chancellor’s signature on court documents.

On Monday, the Rhea County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Norton, 45, with one count each of forgery and criminal simulation.

Norton turned himself in on Tuesday at the Rhea County Jail and was booked on a bond of $15,000.

The former Catoosa County, Ga., prosecutor currently represents former Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy in her criminal case.

He now practices with the Luther Anderson law firm in Chattanooga.