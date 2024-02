Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE

2301 E 18TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BROOKS, ANTHONY J

1902 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURSE, NELSON JORDAN

909 BELVOIR HILLS CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CLARK, JAMAYA

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT424 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE

4665 FAIRFIELD FARM CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FORINGER, STACEY AMBER

HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379202089

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

1902 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GANN, KEVIN EUGENE

11156 FRITTS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARCIA, ALONDRA N

4502 GARDEN GATE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



GUNTER, KAREN RAY

116 HARDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HALLMAN, TIFFANY NICOLE

1252 KENZIE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOWELL, SEAN MICHAEL

8656 TRADEWIND CIRCLE APT 404 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT

20 WAYNE HARRIS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307074773

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE



HYTER, DEMARQUEZ KATAVIUS

4145 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

HARASSMENT



KING, JARED LEVITICUS

5230 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONVICTED FELON IN POSSESIO



LEE, KRISTI E

104 CULVER RD OAK RIDGE, 37830

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



LEWIS MALVEAUX, TANALA ANN

1609 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCELHINNY HOMMEL, ASHLYNN GRACE

1004 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID

10202 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MILLER, MELANIE DAWN

8532 OOLTEWAH HARRISON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MOORE, BRAYDEN K

285 SPRING DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING



MULL, WILLIE HOWARD

CHATT INN 2000 EAST 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PASLEY, JULIAN

701 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PITTS, PARNELL DEPREE

7110 KINGLER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE

2505 MARKET ST APT 340 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ROBERTSON, DELMON JOSEPH

6018 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT



SARTIN, TROY BRANDON

1733 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434904

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

INDECENT EXPOSURE

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE

6848 SPENCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SMITH, BRENDON CORY

7623 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TRAMBLE, CHRISTIAN J

901 HAMILTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



TURNER, BILLIE JOE

9025 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WARD, BRIANNA

1218 POPLAR ST APT F CHATTANOOGA, 374023841

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WELCH, AANIYA KALYNN

5350 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE

1228 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023718

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

