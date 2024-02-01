Man With Warrants For Assault And Homicide In Custody After Overnight Stand-Off With SWAT

The Chattanooga Police Department's SWAT responded to a barricaded suspect Wednesday night and took him into custody early this morning.While on patrol at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, Chattanooga Police located the vehicle of Michael Harris, a wanted suspect, near his residence.After confirming his warrants for aggravated assault and attempted criminal homicide, police moved towards his residence in an attempt to detain him. As police approached, Harris ran inside the residence and refused to surrender to police.Officers then obtained a search warrant and, due to the nature of the suspect's crimes, the Chattanooga Police Department's SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team were called out to the residence at 12:40 a.m.After two hours, negotiators removed seven parties from the residence, including children. Verbal contact with the suspect resumed.Phone communication with the suspect resulted in him being detained at 4:17 a.m. without further incident. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.