Man Gets 10 Years For Beating Girlfriend So She Could Not Walk, Setting House On Fire

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison for a brutal attack on his girlfriend.

Van Edward Keith III, 45, pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic assault and arson in Criminal Court.

Authorities said on June 3, 2022, Keith beat the victim so severely at a home in the 2100 block of Allin Street that she was unable to walk. He then set the house on fire with her still inside and left as the structure burned.

The victim, while suffering from compound fractures, managed to pull herself out of the residence and crawled into the street where she started to scream for help. Neighbors came out to assist her and called 911.

At 5:45 a.m., Chattanooga firefighters responded to the scene and found smoke coming from the windows, as well as the front and back door of the residence. Crews quickly initiated an offensive attack and got the fire out. There was damage to the kitchen and front living area and smoke damage throughout the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries and she faced a long recovery process. CFD investigators quickly identified Keith as the suspect and he was arrested on June 9, 2022. The victim told investigators that she was pleased with the outcome of the case and eager to move on after her terrifying ordeal.

