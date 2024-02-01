Eversole Said He Acted On Stadium Negotiations "To Quit Kicking The Can Down The Road"

Hamilton County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said Thursday at a roundtable event at Collegedale Commons that new “face-to-face" negotiations he spearheaded over the weekend would serve to “quit kicking the can down the road.”

He said it helped form a deal ready for a vote at the commission’s regular meeting Feb. 14.

“We had bankers on the phone on Sunday after church,” Chairman Eversole said. “They’re still digging into some things, as late as last night.”

The final agreement is beginning to rise and take shape, he said. The commission will vote at its regular meeting Feb. 7 to officially appropriate the stadium’s advertised $186 million generated for education to the Capital Needs Building Fund for the Hamilton County Education Department.

County Mayor Weston Wamp and County Chief Financial Officer Lee Brouner were not present at the roundtable. Chairman Eversole said the latest information was so new that Mr. Brouner had not analyzed it yet.

“I did not want to put him on the spot,” he said.

County Commissioners bickered Wednesday that County Mayor Wamp had not met with key players to move an agreement forward.

“I trust Mayor Wamp to make the right decisions,” Chairman Eversole said.

County Mayor Wamp’s Chief of Staff Claire McVay attended the roundtable and reiterated the county’s top concerns: That the extra-large TIF district would freeze the tax base in a growing area for 30 years, and that the multiplying cost of the stadium is due to “bells and whistles” not required by Major League Baseball that should be cut to keep costs down.

“This county would not see that growth revenue for 30 years,” Ms. McVay said.

Chairman Eversole answered that he wants to shrink the South Broad TIF district’s footprint every 10 years, reducing it from 471 acres to only the stadium’s 127 acres in its last 10 years, giving more tax growth revenue to the county sooner.

Lookouts President Rich Mozingo said new figures price the stadium at less per seat than new stadiums in Knoxville and Columbia, S.C.

“We’re not going to build a substandard stadium just to keep costs down,” he said.

When Major League Baseball restructured Minor League Baseball four years ago, Mr. Mozingo said, 40 cities lost their minor league teams to cities who built stadiums.

“Teams are moving,” he said.

Mr. Mozingo said that “there’s nothing set in stone” to make the Lookouts stay in Chattanooga forever, but he is “comfortable” that the proposed facilities will keep the team in Chattanooga beyond the current 10-year MLB contract.

No matter what, he said, Lookouts owner Hardball Capital is on the hook for $1 million a year for 30 years.

Chairman Eversole said he is concerned that the South Broad TIF district will compete with its neighbor, the TIF district which includes the Bend and the Westside.

The TIF districts may “cannibalize” office space from each other and the rest of downtown, leaving vacant office space, he said. Chairman Eversole said the TIF districts should instead focus on providing vital residential and retail space.

Chairman Eversole said that the stadium project began as long ago as 2008, when community leaders began turning away suitors. A Birmingham company had pitched a junkyard, and another wanted to build a truck stop.

“When a project came along that was worthy, they could make a move,” Mr. Mozingo said.

The TIF district was formed for the stadium in August 2022, before Chairman Eversole was elected.

“I didn’t vote for that, but now all of a sudden, I own it,” he said. “It’s there in front of you and you got to own it.”

“It’s not the number one topic in Ooltewah. It’s not the number one topic in Collegedale. It’s not the number one topic in Georgetown,” he said.

“Right now it has become a distraction... The community sees that.”

“I’m tired of it,” he said. “I don’t know about you guys.”

A FEW NEW DETAILS:



-- Andy Stone, president of Perimeter Properties, said that 70 percent of the stadium’s design is complete today, and that it should cost $120 million.

-- Mr. Stone said the latest deal features simple interest, not compound interest, meaning the district will report a surplus five to seven years earlier than in the old deal. New terms include the current secured overnight financing rate, which today is 5.31 percent, and 250 basis points; a direct pass through loan with a variable rate. Rates today are considered high, so the interest rate should drop over the life of the loan, he said.

-- The new stadium’s capacity is 8,770 people, or $13,683 per “seat.” MLB’s new stadium requirements serve to build facilities that prepare players for the Major League Cincinnati Reds.

-- One thousand tickets per game will be priced lower than current Lookouts tickets.

-- The Sports Authority, formed to own the new stadium, will get some parking revenues from privately built and managed parking lots, to be used to pay for utilities.

-- Four current development projects within the TIF district all provide residential housing, with mixed options to rent or buy.

Vote Feb. 7:

Res. No. 224-5

A Resolution amending Resolution No. 1022-28A by including amongst those funds to be set aside in the Capital Needs Building Fund for the Hamilton County Department of Education (“Department”) all funds received by Hamilton County designated for said department through the Tax Increment Financing (“TIF”) Agreement associated with the South Broad District Plan/multi-use Stadium Project.