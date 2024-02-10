Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, February 10, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER 
1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS 
428 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374154306 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN 
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

BUNNELL, TRISTA LESHA 
1040 FORREST DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE 
3510 MIMBRO LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121829 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING

DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA 
884 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE 
2503 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041626 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORD, KAYLA ROSE 
1801 FENCHCROFT LN CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HORNE, THOMAS A 
2110 AUTUMN RIVER DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

KNOX, ABIGAIL OLIVA 
7343 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAWSON, PHILLIP G 
7042 MAPLE LEAF LN HARRISON, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE 
4500 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCKENLEY, JACOB SCOTT 
178 SENDURO PASS ROCKSPRINT, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW 
3501 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, TYREECE L 
8327 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215031 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

POTTER, MARCIE RENEE 
5311 VILLAGE GARDEN DR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373638429 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RUE, AUSTIN 
2108 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS 
916 WHEELER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES 
3520 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156702 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

SMITH, EARL LEE 
411 BEE DUNLAP AVE DUNLAP, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, ROLAND LORENZO 
217 EAST MYRZIE AVE JOHNSON, 37601 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NON SUPPORT

SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE 
3929 Manor Rd, Apt 236 Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPENCER, ALYSSA MARIE 
2108 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TARTER, SAMARA IMANI 
HICKORY CREEJ RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALL, JOHN CHARLES 
1627 WINDSTONE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WIDENER, JOSHUA 
21911 RIVER CAYNON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD 
5854 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BUNNELL, TRISTA LESHA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORD, KAYLA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HORNE, THOMAS A
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/23/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
KNOX, ABIGAIL OLIVA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCKENLEY, JACOB SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/01/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/17/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERCE, TYREECE L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
POTTER, MARCIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUE, AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/19/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SMITH, EARL LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/26/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, ROLAND LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/18/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NON SUPPORT
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPENCER, ALYSSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/07/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TARTER, SAMARA IMANI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALL, JOHN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/17/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIDENER, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/18/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



