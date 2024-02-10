Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER
1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS
428 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374154306
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BUNNELL, TRISTA LESHA
1040 FORREST DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
3510 MIMBRO LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121829
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
884 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE
2503 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041626
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORD, KAYLA ROSE
1801 FENCHCROFT LN CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HORNE, THOMAS A
2110 AUTUMN RIVER DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
KNOX, ABIGAIL OLIVA
7343 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAWSON, PHILLIP G
7042 MAPLE LEAF LN HARRISON,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE
4500 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCKENLEY, JACOB SCOTT
178 SENDURO PASS ROCKSPRINT, 30739
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW
3501 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERCE, TYREECE L
8327 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215031
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
POTTER, MARCIE RENEE
5311 VILLAGE GARDEN DR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373638429
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUE, AUSTIN
2108 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
916 WHEELER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
3520 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156702
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
SMITH, EARL LEE
411 BEE DUNLAP AVE DUNLAP, 37412
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, ROLAND LORENZO
217 EAST MYRZIE AVE JOHNSON, 37601
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NON SUPPORT
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
3929 Manor Rd, Apt 236 Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPENCER, ALYSSA MARIE
2108 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TARTER, SAMARA IMANI
HICKORY CREEJ RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALL, JOHN CHARLES
1627 WINDSTONE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIDENER, JOSHUA
21911 RIVER CAYNON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD
5854 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER
1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS
428 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374154306
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BUNNELL, TRISTA LESHA
1040 FORREST DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
3510 MIMBRO LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121829
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
884 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE
2503 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041626
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORD, KAYLA ROSE
1801 FENCHCROFT LN CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HORNE, THOMAS A
2110 AUTUMN RIVER DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
KNOX, ABIGAIL OLIVA
7343 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAWSON, PHILLIP G
7042 MAPLE LEAF LN HARRISON,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE
4500 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCKENLEY, JACOB SCOTT
178 SENDURO PASS ROCKSPRINT, 30739
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW
3501 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERCE, TYREECE L
8327 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215031
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
POTTER, MARCIE RENEE
5311 VILLAGE GARDEN DR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373638429
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUE, AUSTIN
2108 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
916 WHEELER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
3520 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156702
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
SMITH, EARL LEE
411 BEE DUNLAP AVE DUNLAP, 37412
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, ROLAND LORENZO
217 EAST MYRZIE AVE JOHNSON, 37601
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NON SUPPORT
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
3929 Manor Rd, Apt 236 Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPENCER, ALYSSA MARIE
2108 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TARTER, SAMARA IMANI
HICKORY CREEJ RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALL, JOHN CHARLES
1627 WINDSTONE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIDENER, JOSHUA
21911 RIVER CAYNON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD
5854 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|BUNNELL, TRISTA LESHA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FORD, KAYLA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HORNE, THOMAS A
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/23/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|KNOX, ABIGAIL OLIVA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|MCKENLEY, JACOB SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/01/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/17/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PIERCE, TYREECE L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
|
|POTTER, MARCIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RUE, AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/19/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, EARL LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/26/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ROLAND LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/18/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SPENCER, ALYSSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/07/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|TARTER, SAMARA IMANI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALL, JOHN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/17/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WIDENER, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/18/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|