Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/14/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY BUNNELL, TRISTA LESHA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FORD, KAYLA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HORNE, THOMAS A

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/23/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION KNOX, ABIGAIL OLIVA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/26/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCKENLEY, JACOB SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/01/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/02/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/17/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, TYREECE L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/03/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) POTTER, MARCIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RUE, AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/19/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SMITH, EARL LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 10/26/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, ROLAND LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/18/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NON SUPPORT SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SPENCER, ALYSSA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/07/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED TARTER, SAMARA IMANI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALL, JOHN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 04/17/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WIDENER, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/18/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



