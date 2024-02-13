Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL

7712 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163233

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VIO OF ORDER OF PROTECTION)



ALICEA, JUAN LUIS

210 WORTH LANE SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



BALL, ROBERT RANDOLPH

1084 SHORT MOUNTAIN RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BENNING, MICHAEL ANDRE

4104 SOUTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF ECSTASY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE



BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY

905 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



BOND, CONNIE LYNN

1511 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 404 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOYD, BRITNY MAY

827 SHADY REST RD MCMINNVILLE, 371104866

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN TRANSIT



BROWN, XAVIER PATRICK

3408 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CUTICCHIA, JOHN A

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SEXUAL BATTERY



DAVIS, ALEXANDRA MAE

8677 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 6302 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DAVIS, BRIANNA LEIGH

4715 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DAVIS, EMMA ESTELLE

8677 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 6302 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL

1163 DOLLY POND RD BIRTHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE REPORTS



DENT, JEFFERY LEE JARVIS

265 TURNER RD PALMER, 37365

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO



DIAZ ORTIZ, JANIELANE

1014 WOODBURN DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS

8220 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



GANN, ISAAC LUTHER

7219 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GOMEZ LOPEZ, MELESIO

1611 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GORE, DANIEL WALTON

11046 HARBOR DRIVE SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE

272 BALLEW RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HENRY, WALTER JERMACK

1410 GROVE STREET COURT APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



HINDS, GORDON RAY

812 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HOOPER, DAVID GENE

5112 Tennessee Ave CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON2606 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI1329 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE 3FELONY CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTJACKSON, RODNEY4028 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTJOHNSON, DEMARCUS3101 CAMPBELL ST APT 914 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJOHNSON, ROGER ALTON1910 CLEMATIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSE REPORTSJOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 373433508Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMALONE, KANE JAQUESHomeless Chattanooga, 374215647Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTINEZ, SERGIO RAMIREZ7340 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER LANE USAGEREGISTRATION, SUSPENDEDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DOMASENGALE, MARKITA LYNN7225 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSE REPORTSMCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY1526 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMEZA-HERRERA, JOSE ROBERTO3620 OCCONECHEE TRL HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARD4903 N MOORE LN Chattanooga, 374112514Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR2408 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POPE, JERRY LAMAR6410 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF3676 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNFAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREESE, CHYNA SIMONE19 HARDIN RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307071986Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARHYMER, HEATH LEE128 HOLLY BIRD LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH1038 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214326Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHEPARD, BRADLEY THOMAS1000 ARDEN WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVEHICULAR ASSAULTSMITH, NEVEAH ALYA164 SHAWNEE DR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTARLING, CARNELL DEWAYNE101 ROLLIN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWEST, AMY LASHAUN3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VIO OF ORDER OF PROTECTION) ALICEA, JUAN LUIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/26/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BALL, ROBERT RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/10/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BENNING, MICHAEL ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/17/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF ECSTASY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/02/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BOND, CONNIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, BRITNY MAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT BROWN, XAVIER PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/18/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BURNS, SARAH ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CUTICCHIA, JOHN A

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 11/29/1959

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY DAVIS, ALEXANDRA MAE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, BRIANNA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, EMMA ESTELLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS DENT, JEFFERY LEE JARVIS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/14/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO DIAZ ORTIZ, JANIELANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/11/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/04/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR GANN, ISAAC LUTHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/04/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GORE, DANIEL WALTON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/12/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/16/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HENRY, WALTER JERMACK

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) HINDS, GORDON RAY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/03/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOOPER, DAVID GENE

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 06/27/1949

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE 3

FELONY CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT JACKSON, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/30/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JOHNSON, DEMARCUS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JOHNSON, ROGER ALTON

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/15/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/29/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MARTIN, ROBERT CODY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MARTINEZ, SERGIO RAMIREZ

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER LANE USAGE

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO MASENGALE, MARKITA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/26/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/17/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POPE, JERRY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/26/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REESE, CHYNA SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RHYMER, HEATH LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/05/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHEPARD, BRADLEY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR ASSAULT SMITH, NEVEAH ALYA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/22/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STARLING, CARNELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WEST, AMY LASHAUN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)



