Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL
7712 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163233
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VIO OF ORDER OF PROTECTION)

ALICEA, JUAN LUIS
210 WORTH LANE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BALL, ROBERT RANDOLPH
1084 SHORT MOUNTAIN RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BENNING, MICHAEL ANDRE
4104 SOUTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF ECSTASY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY
905 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

BOND, CONNIE LYNN
1511 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 404 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, BRITNY MAY
827 SHADY REST RD MCMINNVILLE, 371104866
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT

BROWN, XAVIER PATRICK
3408 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CUTICCHIA, JOHN A
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SEXUAL BATTERY

DAVIS, ALEXANDRA MAE
8677 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 6302 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, BRIANNA LEIGH
4715 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, EMMA ESTELLE
8677 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 6302 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL
1163 DOLLY POND RD BIRTHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

DENT, JEFFERY LEE JARVIS
265 TURNER RD PALMER, 37365
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO

DIAZ ORTIZ, JANIELANE
1014 WOODBURN DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
8220 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GANN, ISAAC LUTHER
7219 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOMEZ LOPEZ, MELESIO
1611 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GORE, DANIEL WALTON
11046 HARBOR DRIVE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE
272 BALLEW RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
1410 GROVE STREET COURT APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HINDS, GORDON RAY
812 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOOPER, DAVID GENE
5112 Tennessee Ave CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON
2606 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI
1329 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE 3
FELONY CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JACKSON, RODNEY
4028 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

JOHNSON, DEMARCUS
3101 CAMPBELL ST APT 914 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JOHNSON, ROGER ALTON
1910 CLEMATIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE
1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 373433508
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MALONE, KANE JAQUES
Homeless Chattanooga, 374215647
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTINEZ, SERGIO RAMIREZ
7340 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER LANE USAGE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO

MASENGALE, MARKITA LYNN
7225 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY
1526 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MEZA-HERRERA, JOSE ROBERTO
3620 OCCONECHEE TRL HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARD
4903 N MOORE LN Chattanooga, 374112514
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR
2408 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POPE, JERRY LAMAR
6410 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF
3676 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REESE, CHYNA SIMONE
19 HARDIN RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307071986
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RHYMER, HEATH LEE
128 HOLLY BIRD LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH
1038 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214326
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHEPARD, BRADLEY THOMAS
1000 ARDEN WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VEHICULAR ASSAULT

SMITH, NEVEAH ALYA
164 SHAWNEE DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STARLING, CARNELL DEWAYNE
101 ROLLIN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WEST, AMY LASHAUN
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

