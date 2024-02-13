Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VIO OF ORDER OF PROTECTION)
|
|ALICEA, JUAN LUIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/26/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BALL, ROBERT RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/10/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BENNING, MICHAEL ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/17/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF ECSTASY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/02/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOND, CONNIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOYD, BRITNY MAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, XAVIER PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BURNS, SARAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CUTICCHIA, JOHN A
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 11/29/1959
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, ALEXANDRA MAE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, BRIANNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, EMMA ESTELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DENT, JEFFERY LEE JARVIS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|DIAZ ORTIZ, JANIELANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/11/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|GANN, ISAAC LUTHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GORE, DANIEL WALTON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/12/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|HINDS, GORDON RAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOOPER, DAVID GENE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/27/1949
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/26/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE 3
- FELONY CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|JACKSON, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/30/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JOHNSON, ROGER ALTON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/15/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, ROBERT CODY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MARTINEZ, SERGIO RAMIREZ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPROPER LANE USAGE
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO
|
|MASENGALE, MARKITA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/17/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POPE, JERRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/26/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REESE, CHYNA SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RHYMER, HEATH LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHEPARD, BRADLEY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, NEVEAH ALYA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/22/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STARLING, CARNELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WEST, AMY LASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|