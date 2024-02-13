232 Apartments Get OK Near Lee Highway And 153

The Planning Commission on Monday afternoon recommended approval for 232 apartments near Lee Highway and Highway 153.

The approval for the project on Customer Delight Drive near a call center came despite traffic concerns from nearby residents on Dupre Road.

Dupre residents said it is used as a cut through from Lee Highway to head toward the Hamilton Place Mall area. They said the large number of apartment residents will be going that way as well.

The rezoning was for 11 acres. However, Mike Price of MAP Engineers said the project will cover 13.7 acres. One section already has apartment zoning.

It will be a gated community with a clubhouse and pool.

The entrance will be off Customer Delight Drive, which leads to Lee Highway.