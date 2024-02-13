26 Applicants For Signal Mountain Town Manager Whittled To 4; Interviews Set

The town of Signal Mountain received 26 applications for the vacant town manager position. Honna Rogers, consultant with the Municipal Technical Advisory Service, MTAS, is guiding the council through the process, and has helped narrow the list to four candidates and two alternates.

After being vetted, the names were given to the council members who rated their choices. Each of them chose the same four to invite for interviews. The next two in order of votes are alternates in case someone in the first four drops out.

The next step will be to hold interviews on Feb. 28 and 29 where every applicant will be asked the same questions. Interviews with individual council members will be available if requested. On the 29th there will be a reception for the public to meet the candidates.

At the February council meeting, appointments were made to complete filling vacancies in various town boards. Laura McCormick was reappointed to the planning commission, and Ashley Henry to the board of zoning appeals. Jennifer Glaab, Hannah Proffitt and Stewart Williams were appointed to the Parks and Rec Board, and the library board appointments were Dennis Bullard and Steve Strickler.

Some ordinances are being amended to ensure the actual costs will be covered for the city to provide certain services. One is modifying costs associated with holding municipal court. It will also authorize electronic citations in addition to written ones. The judge will be able to impose court costs of $125.25 in addition to all the fines and penalties. Other costs to be imposed include vehicle registration violations and contempt of court fees.

There are also new conditions and costs for the ordinance that regulates cuts and excavations that utilities make to the city’s streets and sidewalks. Changes include the necessity of paying an application fee to get a permit. The work will require a deposit or a bond, insurance and restoration to the original condition, which will be the responsibility of the utility doing the work. The surfacing will be done by Signal Mountain, but paid for by the permit holder.

At the council’s next work session meeting there will be a discussion about fees charged by the city for use of the transfer station, right-of-way encroachment, and the residential and commercial refuse fee. Clarification will be made about non-residential customers and the cost of each trash cart they must buy over the first one. A decision will also be made about charging businesses and churches a separate fee for picking up the cans. Some non-residential customers may be required to have a dumpster instead of using the town’s garbage service. Once the fees are clarified, prior notice will be given to those who are affected. Other changes to the ordinance will be to specify the proper way to dispose of leaves and grass clippings without using plastic bags.

The city adopted a pay scale by grade for employees in June 2023. After six months the need was recognized to revise the pay grade and scale for certain positions. The change was adopted at the council meeting.

The town is eligible to receive a Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The grant would pay 90 percent of the cost to develop a resurfacing and striping plan for the town’s roads. That plan would serve as a guide for future street projects. Approval was given to request up to $200,000 from the TDOT grant for a project that would cost up to $222,222. If received, the town would be responsible for paying 10 percent of the amount, up to $22,222 from the general fund.

An air compressor for the Signal Mountain Fire Department has been purchased and delivered, however it was not in the budget. The council approved paying for the equipment with American Rescue Plan funds after ensuring that it is an eligible expense.

In his town manager report, Matt Justice said that the first meetings with Waycaster CPA have been scheduled to get a preliminary cost for the upcoming audit. He also reported that the first payment of $420,000 has been made to correct a deficit caused by a prior year accounting error, and an additional $20,000 payment was added from the State Street Aid Fund. He also said that a question from the state comptroller’s office has been satisfied regarding the Signal Mountain Water Utility’s 2024 budget.

The Burnt Cabin Springs shelter near Rainbow Lake will be refurbished. Mr. Justice said the renovation will be done by Hudson Snow as his Eagle Scout project. Initial approval has been given after the scout presented a plan for review and signed a liability release. It is on town property that is part of the Conservation Trust. It will be a benefit to the community, said the city manager.

The council honored two town residents with proclamations. Feb. 12 was proclaimed to be Captain Larry Taylor Day in the town of Signal Mountain, on what would have been his birthday. The town pays tribute to his exemplary life and heroic actions to earn the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Jan. 10 was proclaimed to be William Cheal Day in the town of Signal Mountain. He grew up in the town and has lived in the same house for 58 years. He has coached chess at multiple schools on the mountain through the years and established a chess club at the Signal Mountain Library.