Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, EDWARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 09/13/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BELTON, ADAM LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/17/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BURTON, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION )
|
|CARITHERS, JUSTIN CHANCE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|CARLOCK, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|CLARK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
|
|CLEEK, KIMBERLY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/17/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS METH FOR RESALE)
|
|DANIEL, RODRELL AREASES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DEERE, DELEON RAMON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOBSON, ADONTAE PAUL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/02/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOZIER, ENDYA I
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/21/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/09/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT MOTOR VEHICLE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPON
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- ALTERING OF VIN
- POSSESSING A FIREARM DANGEROUS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM DANGEROUS
|
|HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED RAPE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION INTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY C
|
|HEATH, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HENDON, JOSEPH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOARD, DYLAN R
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/05/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|JACKSON, AARON RESHE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO , GA)
|
|JACKSON, JUSTIN QUANTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KOPOWSKI, AARON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MALDONADO, GABRIEL JUAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
|
|MALONE, EPIPHANY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MARKS, TAVARES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCAULEY, KEYONIS DEMON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/14/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- EVADING ARREST
|
|MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARNELL, RICHARD DAYTON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PIERCE, JASMINE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAULSTON, CHARLES GORDON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, LISA FOSTER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TATE, JEFFERY MILES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|TAYLOR, BENJAMIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/09/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WATSON, ALICIA KATE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF METH
- FRAUD
- FRAUD
- FRAUD
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILKINS, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|YOUCHUN, CIARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|