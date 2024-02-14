Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, CONNOR THOMAS

64 SUMMERLAND LAND GURLY, 35748

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



ANDERSON, EDWARD LEBRON

6515 DOGWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374164401

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BELTON, ADAM LAMONT

818 MONDAY ST APT 186 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN

433 MAGNOLIA STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURNS, SARAH ELIZABETH

7116 BLOSSOM CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURTON, ASHLEY NICOLE

14101 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION )



CARITHERS, JUSTIN CHANCE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



CARLOCK, MARK ANTHONY

1100 20TH ST NW APT 7TH CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



CLARK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

EAST RIDGE, 374192015

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY



CLEEK, KIMBERLY

UNKOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL

1027 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS METH FOR RESALE)



DANIEL, RODRELL AREASES

3006 MARY WALKER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DEERE, DELEON RAMON

2308 GREEN FOREST DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374062607

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOZIER, ENDYA I

7710 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EDWARDS, TERRY EUGENE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY

67 MINERAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT MOTOR VEHICLE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPON

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

ALTERING OF VIN

POSSESSING A FIREARM DANGEROUS

POSSESSING A FIREARM DANGEROUS



HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE

1203 BIG POND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED RAPE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION INTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY C



HEATH, CHARLES ANTHONY

572 JULIAN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF XANAX



HENDON, JOSEPH MICHAEL

14252 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HOARD, DYLAN R

6901 MERTIS WY MILTON, 32683

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



JACKSON, JUSTIN QUANTE

905 SOUTH KELLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KOPOWSKI, AARON THOMAS

4808 WINDING LANE APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



MALDONADO, GABRIEL JUAN DAVID

374 CREEK SIDE LANE DECATER, 37321

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)



MALONE, EPIPHANY

3103 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MARKS, TAVARES

1405 E 99TH AVE #B TAMPA,

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE

4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE

904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST



MURPHY, JOSH

641 16TH AVE NW HOMELESS CENTER POINT, 35215

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PARNELL, RICHARD DAYTON

1405 E 99TH AVE APT B TAMPA,

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PIERCE, JASMINE NICOLE

1310 HIXSON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061929

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT



RAULSTON, CHARLES GORDON

8305 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SIMS, TRAVIS TAWUNNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



SMITH, LISA FOSTER

2009 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



TAYLOR, BENJAMIN LAMAR

3239 IDLEWILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112727

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WATSON, ALICIA KATE

9796 BERRY MEADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VANDALISM

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH

FRAUD

FRAUD

FRAUD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WILKINS, JESSE LEE

2904 EAST 43RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



YOUCHUN, CIARA NICOLE

7141 BRAMLETT LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

