  Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, EDWARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 09/13/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BELTON, ADAM LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/17/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURTON, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION )
CARITHERS, JUSTIN CHANCE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
CARLOCK, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
CLARK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
CLEEK, KIMBERLY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/17/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS METH FOR RESALE)
DANIEL, RODRELL AREASES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DEERE, DELEON RAMON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOBSON, ADONTAE PAUL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/02/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOZIER, ENDYA I
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/21/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/09/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT MOTOR VEHICLE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPON
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • ALTERING OF VIN
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM DANGEROUS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM DANGEROUS
HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED RAPE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION INTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY C
HEATH, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF XANAX
HENDON, JOSEPH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOARD, DYLAN R
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/05/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
JACKSON, AARON RESHE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO , GA)
JACKSON, JUSTIN QUANTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KOPOWSKI, AARON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
LEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MALDONADO, GABRIEL JUAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
MALONE, EPIPHANY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARKS, TAVARES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCCAULEY, KEYONIS DEMON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/14/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST
MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • RIOT
  • ESCAPE
PARNELL, RICHARD DAYTON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PIERCE, JASMINE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
RAULSTON, CHARLES GORDON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, LISA FOSTER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TATE, JEFFERY MILES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
TAYLOR, BENJAMIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/09/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATSON, ALICIA KATE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • FRAUD
  • FRAUD
  • FRAUD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILKINS, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YOUCHUN, CIARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE





