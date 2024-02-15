Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BOGAN, JIMMY RAY
1249 POPLAR STREET CT APT 433 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 307364611
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, DAKOTA CONRAD
4056 SUE LANE DECATUR, 30035
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARVER, MARCUS DARREN
159 COFFOY RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR
714 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, DANA LEE
502 AKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30707
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CRABTREE, TRAVIS R
5393 NORTHCUTT COVE RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DOBSON, ADONTAE PAUL
3339 SELMA AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELDRIDGE, CHARLES PATRICK
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FLORES PEREZ, JUAN DIEGO
6122 WILDER ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J
605 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HIGH, COURTNEY LEBRON
NONE WARREN, 48091
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
730 MARY AGNES DR ROSSVILLE, 307412128
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOUSE, JARRETT JERMAINE
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
HYDER, RHIANNON LYNETTE
3240 OSWEGO ROAD CROSSVILLE, 38572
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAG DISPLAY
JACKSON, AARON RESHE
1614 BENNETT AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO , GA)
JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE
109 MORNINGSIDE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW
1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR
3004 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KENT, MARTIN RAY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD
1225 POPLAR ST CT APT 445 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE
4916 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCBRAYER, TAMMY LEANE
7316 KENMOOR TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
MCCAULEY, KEYONIS DEMON
2214 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MEADE, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MENDEZ CHUN, MIGUEL
4312 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PARTIN, ASHLYNN BRIALE
3208 JOSELIN LN APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PASCUAL, YARDINCA FUENTES
3229 MONROE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RALSTON, NICHOLAS CHRSITOPHER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RICE, JDARIUS JERMAINE
2114 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PARKING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROMERO, MATTHEW SCOTT
4903 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Comm Veh Enforce
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD
722 BACON TRAIL APT 43 EAST RIDGE, 374122149
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE
1121 LANG ST SE CLEVELAND, 373113151
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00
SCAIFE, KEVIN
1409 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063316
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER
3641 FAITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, PHILLIP DALE
126 CARROLL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SPRINGS, JERRY BERNARD
2135 RIVER RD ELLENWOOD, 30294
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWEETON, ROGER WAYNE
6605 SHALLOWFORD RD MAILING ADDRESS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDLEN, TYLER
425 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA
1E11TH APT309 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
WATKINS, UERONICA LASHUN
2538 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
WILKERSON, KANSAS SHAY
100 SUNSET DRIVE APT 118 SECTION, 35771
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY
HOMELESS CEDARTOWN, 30125
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, COREY AUBORN
3691 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
1809 CITICO AVE Chattanooga, 374041312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
ZAYAS, ISAIAH
HOMELESS FOSTER CARE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CAR JACKING
Here are the mug shots:
|BOGAN, JIMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/26/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/09/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, DAKOTA CONRAD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAL, DEALUNTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARVER, MARCUS DARREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLINS, DANA LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/14/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CRABTREE, TRAVIS R
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ELDRIDGE, CHARLES PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|FLORES PEREZ, JUAN DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/26/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GODINEZ LOPEZ, EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|HIGH, COURTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOUSE, JARRETT JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/01/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|HUMES, RUTH ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HYDER, RHIANNON LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- TAG DISPLAY
|
|JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCBRAYER, TAMMY LEANE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/05/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|MEADE, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/23/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PARTIN, ASHLYNN BRIALE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PASCUAL, YARDINCA FUENTES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/06/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|RATKOWSKI, KELLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICE, JDARIUS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROMERO, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Comm Veh Enforce
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/01/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00
|
|SCAIFE, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, PHILLIP DALE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SPRINGS, JERRY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/25/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SWEETON, ROGER WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/07/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TROXELL, BRIANNA HALEY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VANDLEN, TYLER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|WATKINS, UERONICA LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/02/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|WILKERSON, KANSAS SHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/05/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, COREY AUBORN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/14/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WILLIAMS, HARRISON ARRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|ZAYAS, ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/13/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
|