Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOGAN, JIMMY RAY

1249 POPLAR STREET CT APT 433 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN

415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 307364611

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, DAKOTA CONRAD

4056 SUE LANE DECATUR, 30035

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARVER, MARCUS DARREN

159 COFFOY RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR

714 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLINS, DANA LEE

502 AKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30707

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CRABTREE, TRAVIS R

5393 NORTHCUTT COVE RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DOBSON, ADONTAE PAUL

3339 SELMA AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37914

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELDRIDGE, CHARLES PATRICK

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



FLORES PEREZ, JUAN DIEGO

6122 WILDER ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J

605 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HIGH, COURTNEY LEBRON

NONE WARREN, 48091

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILL, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

730 MARY AGNES DR ROSSVILLE, 307412128

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOUSE, JARRETT JERMAINE

1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT



HYDER, RHIANNON LYNETTE

3240 OSWEGO ROAD CROSSVILLE, 38572

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAG DISPLAY



JACKSON, AARON RESHE

1614 BENNETT AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO , GA)



JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE

109 MORNINGSIDE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)



JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW

1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR

3004 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KENT, MARTIN RAY

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD

1225 POPLAR ST CT APT 445 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE

4916 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCBRAYER, TAMMY LEANE

7316 KENMOOR TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



MCCAULEY, KEYONIS DEMON

2214 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MEADE, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MENDEZ CHUN, MIGUEL

4312 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



PARTIN, ASHLYNN BRIALE

3208 JOSELIN LN APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PASCUAL, YARDINCA FUENTES

3229 MONROE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE



RALSTON, NICHOLAS CHRSITOPHER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



RICE, JDARIUS JERMAINE

2114 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

IMPROPER PARKING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROMERO, MATTHEW SCOTT

4903 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Comm Veh Enforce

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD

722 BACON TRAIL APT 43 EAST RIDGE, 374122149

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE

1121 LANG ST SE CLEVELAND, 373113151

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00



SCAIFE, KEVIN

1409 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063316

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER

3641 FAITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SMITH, PHILLIP DALE

126 CARROLL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



SPRINGS, JERRY BERNARD

2135 RIVER RD ELLENWOOD, 30294

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SWEETON, ROGER WAYNE

6605 SHALLOWFORD RD MAILING ADDRESS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



VANDLEN, TYLER

425 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA

1E11TH APT309 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,



WATKINS, UERONICA LASHUN

2538 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT



WILKERSON, KANSAS SHAY

100 SUNSET DRIVE APT 118 SECTION, 35771

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY

HOMELESS CEDARTOWN, 30125

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WILLIAMS, COREY AUBORN

3691 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO

1809 CITICO AVE Chattanooga, 374041312

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO



ZAYAS, ISAIAH

HOMELESS FOSTER CARE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CAR JACKING

Here are the mug shots:

BOGAN, JIMMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/26/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/09/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, DAKOTA CONRAD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/10/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CAL, DEALUNTA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CARVER, MARCUS DARREN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/26/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/14/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, DANA LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/14/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CRABTREE, TRAVIS R

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ELDRIDGE, CHARLES PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/27/1968

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FLORES PEREZ, JUAN DIEGO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/29/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/26/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GODINEZ LOPEZ, EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/18/2005

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/17/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA) HIGH, COURTNEY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOUSE, JARRETT JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/01/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT HUMES, RUTH ANGELICA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HYDER, RHIANNON LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAG DISPLAY JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/28/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/29/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/22/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBRAYER, TAMMY LEANE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/05/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 MEADE, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/23/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PARTIN, ASHLYNN BRIALE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/08/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PASCUAL, YARDINCA FUENTES

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/06/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE RATKOWSKI, KELLY JOE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICE, JDARIUS JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROMERO, MATTHEW SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Comm Veh Enforce



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/01/1960

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00 SCAIFE, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, PHILLIP DALE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/12/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SPRINGS, JERRY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/25/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWEETON, ROGER WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/07/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TROXELL, BRIANNA HALEY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY VANDLEN, TYLER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/09/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/27/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, WATKINS, UERONICA LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/02/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT WILKERSON, KANSAS SHAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/05/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WILLIAMS, COREY AUBORN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/14/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMS, HARRISON ARRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/14/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO ZAYAS, ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/13/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024

Charge(s):

CAR JACKING



