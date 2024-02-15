Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, February 15, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOGAN, JIMMY RAY 
1249 POPLAR STREET CT APT 433 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN 
415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 307364611 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, DAKOTA CONRAD 
4056 SUE LANE DECATUR, 30035 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARVER, MARCUS DARREN 
159 COFFOY RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR 
714 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, DANA LEE 
502 AKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CRABTREE, TRAVIS R 
5393 NORTHCUTT COVE RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DOBSON, ADONTAE PAUL 
3339 SELMA AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELDRIDGE, CHARLES PATRICK 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FLORES PEREZ, JUAN DIEGO 
6122 WILDER ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J 
605 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HIGH, COURTNEY LEBRON 
NONE WARREN, 48091 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, ELIZABETH ASHLEY 
730 MARY AGNES DR ROSSVILLE, 307412128 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOUSE, JARRETT JERMAINE 
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

HYDER, RHIANNON LYNETTE 
3240 OSWEGO ROAD CROSSVILLE, 38572 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAG DISPLAY

JACKSON, AARON RESHE 
1614 BENNETT AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO , GA)

JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE 
109 MORNINGSIDE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW 
1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR 
3004 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KENT, MARTIN RAY 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD 
1225 POPLAR ST CT APT 445 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE 
4916 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBRAYER, TAMMY LEANE 
7316 KENMOOR TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

MCCAULEY, KEYONIS DEMON 
2214 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MEADE, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MENDEZ CHUN, MIGUEL 
4312 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PARTIN, ASHLYNN BRIALE 
3208 JOSELIN LN APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PASCUAL, YARDINCA FUENTES 
3229 MONROE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

RALSTON, NICHOLAS CHRSITOPHER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RICE, JDARIUS JERMAINE 
2114 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PARKING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROMERO, MATTHEW SCOTT 
4903 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Comm Veh Enforce
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD 
722 BACON TRAIL APT 43 EAST RIDGE, 374122149 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE 
1121 LANG ST SE CLEVELAND, 373113151 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00

SCAIFE, KEVIN 
1409 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063316 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER 
3641 FAITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, PHILLIP DALE 
126 CARROLL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SPRINGS, JERRY BERNARD 
2135 RIVER RD ELLENWOOD, 30294 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWEETON, ROGER WAYNE 
6605 SHALLOWFORD RD MAILING ADDRESS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDLEN, TYLER 
425 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA 
1E11TH APT309 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

WATKINS, UERONICA LASHUN 
2538 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

WILKERSON, KANSAS SHAY 
100 SUNSET DRIVE APT 118 SECTION, 35771 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY 
HOMELESS CEDARTOWN, 30125 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLIAMS, COREY AUBORN 
3691 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO 
1809 CITICO AVE Chattanooga, 374041312 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO

ZAYAS, ISAIAH 
HOMELESS FOSTER CARE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CAR JACKING

Here are the mug shots:

BOGAN, JIMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/26/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/09/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, DAKOTA CONRAD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAL, DEALUNTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARVER, MARCUS DARREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, DANA LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/14/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CRABTREE, TRAVIS R
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ELDRIDGE, CHARLES PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FLORES PEREZ, JUAN DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/26/2002
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GODINEZ LOPEZ, EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA)
HIGH, COURTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOUSE, JARRETT JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/01/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
HUMES, RUTH ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HYDER, RHIANNON LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • TAG DISPLAY
JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCBRAYER, TAMMY LEANE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/05/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
MEADE, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/23/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARTIN, ASHLYNN BRIALE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PASCUAL, YARDINCA FUENTES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/06/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RATKOWSKI, KELLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICE, JDARIUS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROMERO, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Comm Veh Enforce

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/01/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00
SCAIFE, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, PHILLIP DALE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SPRINGS, JERRY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/25/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWEETON, ROGER WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/07/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TROXELL, BRIANNA HALEY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDLEN, TYLER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
WATKINS, UERONICA LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/02/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
WILKERSON, KANSAS SHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/05/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, COREY AUBORN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/14/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, HARRISON ARRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
ZAYAS, ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/13/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING





 

Latest Headlines
Shooting Victim Still In Pain, Has Trouble Breathing After New Year's Eve Shooting
Shooting Victim Still In Pain, Has Trouble Breathing After New Year's Eve Shooting
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2024
Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2024
Video Caught Chaotic Scene Of Murder On S. Lyerly Street
Video Caught Chaotic Scene Of Murder On S. Lyerly Street
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2024
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2024
PHOTOS: Mocs Run Past ETSU Before Home Crowd
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2024
Vols Cruise To 92-63 Victory At Arkansas
Vols Cruise To 92-63 Victory At Arkansas
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2024
Breaking News
Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
  • 2/15/2024

Several apartments were damaged in an overnight fire Thursday in Hixson. Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift personnel responded to a structure fire in the 5200 block of Hickory Woods ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/15/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOGAN, JIMMY RAY 1249 POPLAR STREET CT APT 433 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING ... more

East Hamilton Middle School Student Charged With Threats At School
  • 2/14/2024

An East Hamilton Middle School student has been charged for making threats against the school. On Friday at approximately 9:40 a.m, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report ... more

Breaking News
City, County Delay Action On Stadium Project For Another Week
  • 2/14/2024
Inmate Data Breach Investigated At Catoosa County Detention Center
  • 2/14/2024
County Commissioners Say Industry Should Be Component At McDonald Farm
  • 2/14/2024
Dale Taylor Sworn In As New Fire And Police Chief For Lookout Mountain, Tn.
Dale Taylor Sworn In As New Fire And Police Chief For Lookout Mountain, Tn.
  • 2/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/14/2024
Opinion
A Dozen Quick Thoughts On The Border Crisis
  • 2/15/2024
Let's Confuse People Just To Confuse People
  • 2/13/2024
It’s Time To Increase Penalties For ‘Swatting’
  • 2/14/2024
Michele Coffman Will Uphold Qualities Of Equality And Fairness In The Courtroom
  • 2/13/2024
Help Wanted: Seeking Qualified Teachers - And Response
  • 2/13/2024
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
  • 2/15/2024
Huff Scores 31 In Mocs Big Win Over Visiting ETSU
  • 2/15/2024
Vols Cruise To 92-63 Victory At Arkansas
Vols Cruise To 92-63 Victory At Arkansas
  • 2/15/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
PHOTOS: Mocs Run Past ETSU Before Home Crowd
  • 2/15/2024
Happenings
Ringgold Youth Council Debuts Interview Series “A Night Out With Living Legends”
  • 2/15/2024
Rhyme N Chatt And Culture Chatt Host International Women's Day Event
  • 2/15/2024
Jerry Summers: Henry County And Paris, Tn.
Jerry Summers: Henry County And Paris, Tn.
  • 2/15/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 2/15/2024
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At Mocs Vs. ETSU
  • 2/15/2024
Entertainment
Road To Nightfall Band Registration Is Open
Road To Nightfall Band Registration Is Open
  • 2/15/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/15/2024
Secrets About Dragons Revealed In Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s Next Production
  • 2/15/2024
UTC Live! Presents Core Ensemble: Of Ebony Embers
UTC Live! Presents Core Ensemble: Of Ebony Embers
  • 2/15/2024
Drake White Brings Country Music To The Signal March 2
  • 2/13/2024
Opinion
A Dozen Quick Thoughts On The Border Crisis
  • 2/15/2024
Let's Confuse People Just To Confuse People
  • 2/13/2024
It’s Time To Increase Penalties For ‘Swatting’
  • 2/14/2024
Dining
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Set For May 11
  • 2/14/2024
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With Zarzour’s Café During Its Reprieve
  • 2/9/2024
Five Wits Brewing Company Presents The Pickleball Project
Five Wits Brewing Company Presents The Pickleball Project
  • 2/8/2024
Business/Government
University Of Tennessee Baker School, TVA Release Landmark Clean Energy Study
  • 2/14/2024
U-Haul Acquires Existing Building For U-Box Storage In Chattanooga
U-Haul Acquires Existing Building For U-Box Storage In Chattanooga
  • 2/14/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/15/2024
Real Estate
Apartments In Red Bank Sell For $7 Million
  • 2/15/2024
City Council Approves Plan To Convert Extended Stay Hotel On Airpark Drive Into Apartments
  • 2/13/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 8-14
  • 2/15/2024
Student Scene
After 50 Fantastic Years, McCallie's Cleve Latham Calls It A Career
After 50 Fantastic Years, McCallie's Cleve Latham Calls It A Career
  • 2/15/2024
Southern Adventist University’s Chemistry Department Collaborates With McKee Foods
  • 2/15/2024
Lee University's Pope Earns PhD
Lee University's Pope Earns PhD
  • 2/15/2024
Living Well
Bronze Star And Pat Tillman Award Recipient To Speak At Siskin Hospital Possibilities Event
  • 2/14/2024
Signal Centers’ Hart Gallery Announces Early Bird Tickets For Extravaganza III: Party With Picasso
Signal Centers’ Hart Gallery Announces Early Bird Tickets For Extravaganza III: Party With Picasso
  • 2/14/2024
UT Extension Beginning Popular Tai Chi Classes
UT Extension Beginning Popular Tai Chi Classes
  • 2/14/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Bug-Eyed Flip And The Bob Brandy Show
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Bug-Eyed Flip And The Bob Brandy Show
  • 2/14/2024
1 Day TFWC February Meeting Set For Nashville
  • 2/10/2024
Soddy Daisy’s 3rd Annual Arbor Day Celebration To Be Led By Vietnam Veterans At Veterans Park
  • 2/9/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
  • 2/6/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
  • 2/15/2024
Kevin Williams Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Feb. 18
Kevin Williams Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Feb. 18
  • 2/14/2024
"Why Are We Taking This Boy To Church?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/14/2024
Obituaries
John Joseph "Jack" Baker III
John Joseph "Jack" Baker III
  • 2/15/2024
Josephine Scruggs
Josephine Scruggs
  • 2/15/2024
Minnie Edmonds Smith
Minnie Edmonds Smith
  • 2/15/2024
Area Obituaries
Benicoff, Venita Fay (Jasper)
Benicoff, Venita Fay (Jasper)
  • 2/15/2024
Barker, Dean "Deanie" Smith (Dunlap)
Barker, Dean "Deanie" Smith (Dunlap)
  • 2/15/2024
Dennis, Clinton Joel (Dunlap)
Dennis, Clinton Joel (Dunlap)
  • 2/15/2024