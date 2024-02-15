Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson

Several apartments were damaged in an overnight fire Thursday in Hixson.Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift personnel responded to a structure fire in the 5200 block of Hickory Woods Lane at 12:56 a.m. Thursday.Firefighters could see smoke in the distance as they headed to the scene and they found heavy fire coming from an apartment on the second floor when they arrived.A second alarm was called due to reports of possible entrapment, but crews learned that all occupants were out of the apartment building.Fire companies attacked the fire on the second floor while also searching the burning structure.By 1:30 a.m.the fire was under control and by 2 a.m. the fire was out. Fire personnel then conducted salvage and overhaul. There were no injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. All four units sustained damage.“Our firefighters went to work and did what they were supposed to do effectively and efficiently,” said BC3 Carlos Hampton, incident commander. Squad 19, Ladder 19, Engine 11, Quint 16, Engine 22, Quint 6, Quint 8, Quint 10, Quint 17, Engine 12, Engine 4, Engine 15, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, CFD Investigations Division and CFD Supply were on the call.