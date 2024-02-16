Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY ARONSON, GRACE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/01/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/28/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/26/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARMICHAEL, TYRONE MARCELLA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/20/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELIV COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/30/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CORINO, COLBY NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/28/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, AARON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DRAGANAC, TINA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/01/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELSTON, MATTHEW DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/14/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT FIELDS, KAFARI CHEREE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUNTER, ANTHONY DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JAMES, RUBY NMN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/01/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LOFTY, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MCNEAL, COURTNEY J

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/20/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PILLOWS, NICHOLAS ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/16/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

REIGELMAN, KATHRYN ANN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 04/19/1962

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ROMERO-LUNA, GUILLERMO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SAWYER, JONATHAN WELLS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/24/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, CODY TRENT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/06/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERN SORENSEN, MEGAN ANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) STEWART, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/31/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

CRIMINAL LITTERING THOMAS, TYERICE M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/19/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WALDROP, ADAM LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILEY, CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/11/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, SAMUEL SHAUN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOLFE, DEREK W

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



