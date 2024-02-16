Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, February 16, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 
1118 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

ARONSON, GRACE 
5317 INDIANA AVE, NASHVILLE, 37209 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN 
1212 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN ROBER 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BROCK, ZACKARY DAKOTA 
11260 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

BRYANT, NICHOLAS WILLIAM 
222 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE MOTHERS ADDRESS DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

CAL, DEALUNTA LEBRON 
3840 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CARMICHAEL, TYRONE MARCELLA 
3824 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062764 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.

OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELIV

COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID 
9329 WYNDOVER DRIVE OLLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CORINO, COLBY NICHOLAS 
388 RIGGS ROAD HUBERT, 28539 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR 
7504 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, AARON DEVON 
2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DRAGANAC, TINA DENISE 
9019 N. HALE RD. HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELSTON, MATTHEW DEWAYNE 
259 KELTER ROAD EDMONDSON, 42129 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

FIELDS, KAFARI CHEREE 
5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 129 MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374063107 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GODINEZ LOPEZ, EDWIN 
CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA, 000000000 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING

GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY 
932 HURTT RD CHICKAMUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA)

HARTLEY, LISA GAYE 
730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE APT. 116 WAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS (POSSESSION OF SCHEDUL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHILD NEGLECT 9CHILD ENDANGERNENT)

HUMES, RUTH ANGELICA 
1011 GADD RD APT 727 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUNTER, ANTHONY DWAYNE 
4217 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JAMES, RUBY NMN 
1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071902 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LOFTY, ASHLEY NICOLE 
269 HORACE DR JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE 
439 SEVEIER STREET HIXSON, 37434 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON 
4056 ARBOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MCNEAL, COURTNEY J 
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL 
4803 GENERAL THOMAS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PILLOWS, NICHOLAS ANTOINE 
2714 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062464 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RATKOWSKI, KELLY JOE 
6301 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REIGELMAN, KATHRYN ANN 
220 CULVER ST APT 33 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT

ROMERO-LUNA, GUILLERMO 
1308 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SAWYER, JONATHAN WELLS 
1816 EAST THIRD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, CODY TRENT 
8634 OLD WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERN

SORENSEN, MEGAN ANN 
5331 WANDO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

STEWART, ROBERT LEE 
1194 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CRIMINAL LITTERING

THOMAS, TYERICE M 
7531 IRONGATE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TROXELL, BRIANNA HALEY 
4121 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101621 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WALDROP, ADAM LEE 
6321 MARY BETH LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILEY, CLARENCE 
3701 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WOLFE, DEREK W 
7011 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

Here are the mug shots:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
ARONSON, GRACE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARMICHAEL, TYRONE MARCELLA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELIV
COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CORINO, COLBY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, AARON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DRAGANAC, TINA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/01/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELSTON, MATTHEW DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
FIELDS, KAFARI CHEREE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUNTER, ANTHONY DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JAMES, RUBY NMN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LOFTY, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MCNEAL, COURTNEY J
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/20/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PILLOWS, NICHOLAS ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REIGELMAN, KATHRYN ANN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ROMERO-LUNA, GUILLERMO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SAWYER, JONATHAN WELLS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, CODY TRENT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERN
SORENSEN, MEGAN ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
STEWART, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
THOMAS, TYERICE M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/19/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WALDROP, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILEY, CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, SAMUEL SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOLFE, DEREK W
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED




