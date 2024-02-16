Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
1118 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
ARONSON, GRACE
5317 INDIANA AVE, NASHVILLE, 37209
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN
1212 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN ROBER
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROCK, ZACKARY DAKOTA
11260 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
BRYANT, NICHOLAS WILLIAM
222 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE MOTHERS ADDRESS DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CAL, DEALUNTA LEBRON
3840 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARMICHAEL, TYRONE MARCELLA
3824 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062764
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.
OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELIV
COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID
9329 WYNDOVER DRIVE OLLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CORINO, COLBY NICHOLAS
388 RIGGS ROAD HUBERT, 28539
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR
7504 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, AARON DEVON
2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DRAGANAC, TINA DENISE
9019 N. HALE RD. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELSTON, MATTHEW DEWAYNE
259 KELTER ROAD EDMONDSON, 42129
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
FIELDS, KAFARI CHEREE
5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 129 MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374063107
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GODINEZ LOPEZ, EDWIN
CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA, 000000000
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY
932 HURTT RD CHICKAMUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA)
HARTLEY, LISA GAYE
730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE APT. 116 WAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS (POSSESSION OF SCHEDUL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHILD NEGLECT 9CHILD ENDANGERNENT)
HUMES, RUTH ANGELICA
1011 GADD RD APT 727 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUNTER, ANTHONY DWAYNE
4217 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JAMES, RUBY NMN
1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071902
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LOFTY, ASHLEY NICOLE
269 HORACE DR JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
439 SEVEIER STREET HIXSON, 37434
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON
4056 ARBOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MCNEAL, COURTNEY J
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL
4803 GENERAL THOMAS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PILLOWS, NICHOLAS ANTOINE
2714 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062464
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RATKOWSKI, KELLY JOE
6301 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REIGELMAN, KATHRYN ANN
220 CULVER ST APT 33 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT
ROMERO-LUNA, GUILLERMO
1308 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SAWYER, JONATHAN WELLS
1816 EAST THIRD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, CODY TRENT
8634 OLD WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERN
SORENSEN, MEGAN ANN
5331 WANDO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
STEWART, ROBERT LEE
1194 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CRIMINAL LITTERING
THOMAS, TYERICE M
7531 IRONGATE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TROXELL, BRIANNA HALEY
4121 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101621
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALDROP, ADAM LEE
6321 MARY BETH LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILEY, CLARENCE
3701 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WOLFE, DEREK W
7011 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
Here are the mug shots:
|ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ARONSON, GRACE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CARMICHAEL, TYRONE MARCELLA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELIV
|
|COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CORINO, COLBY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANIELS, AARON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DRAGANAC, TINA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/01/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELSTON, MATTHEW DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
|
|FIELDS, KAFARI CHEREE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUNTER, ANTHONY DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JAMES, RUBY NMN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LOFTY, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MCNEAL, COURTNEY J
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/20/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PILLOWS, NICHOLAS ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|REIGELMAN, KATHRYN ANN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROMERO-LUNA, GUILLERMO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SAWYER, JONATHAN WELLS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, CODY TRENT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERN
|
|SORENSEN, MEGAN ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|STEWART, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|THOMAS, TYERICE M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/19/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|WALDROP, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILEY, CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, SAMUEL SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOLFE, DEREK W
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|