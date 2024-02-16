Latest Headlines

Rep. Dan Howell To Seek Re-Election In 2024

  • Friday, February 16, 2024

Tennessee House Transportation Chairman Dan Howell, R-Ocoee, on Friday announced he will seek re-election in 2024. Rep. Howell has represented Meigs, Polk and Bradley counties in the House of Representatives since 2013.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have earned the trust of the people here at home as well as my colleagues in the House,” he said. “As Tennesseans, we are fortunate to live in a state that is a model for the rest of the nation for our low taxes, fiscal stability, and individual liberties. We are prepared to meet any challenge that comes our way.”

Rep. Howell in 2023 led legislative efforts to secure a $3.3 billion investment to modernize Tennessee’s infrastructure and address critical transportation needs in urban and rural communities. The Transportation Modernization Act accommodates Tennessee’s record growth, addresses traffic congestion, and meets the transportation needs of the future all without raising taxes.

Among other recent accomplishments, Howell was instrumental in helping to pass the largest tax cut in state history through the Tennessee Works Tax Act. In addition to benefitting families, these cuts provide important relief for small businesses through various changes to business, franchise, and excise tax collections. These reforms will encourage future entrepreneurship and further strengthen our state’s economic competitiveness.

Rep. Howell, a former broadcast journalist, was appointed to fill a vacancy for the 22nd House District seat in 2013 and was elected to represent the district by popular vote in 2014.

Since then, he has been an effective advocate for District 22 and East Tennessee, supporting several initiatives to bring economic opportunities and tourism to the region. Rep. Howell cosponsored legislation to expand broadband internet services to underserved rural areas of Tennessee. He fought to save tourism in Southeast Tennessee by sponsoring legislation that created the Ocoee River Recreation and Economic Development Fund.

Rep. Howell is committed to ensuring all Tennessee students have the very best opportunities to learn and achieve to their highest potential. His support of major investments in education and focus on early childhood literacy earned him an A+ rating from Tennesseans for Student Success. He has been an outspoken supporter of key initiatives to make Tennessee schools the best in the nation. Last year, he supported the largest pay increase for teachers in state history through the Teacher Paycheck Protection Act. This legislation will put Tennessee teachers among the nation’s top 10 highest-paid educators in the nation by 2026. Since his time in the legislature, he has voted to increase public school resources by investing $3.5 billion in additional education dollars and expanding vocational and technical training.

In recent years, Rep. Howell supported legislation ending dangerous cosmetic gender reassignment surgeries on minors in Tennessee. He voted in favor of a law prohibiting curriculum that promotes racist, sexist, and divisive concepts in Tennessee public schools. He voted to protect the competitive balance of girls’ sports by ensuring boys are not able to displace girls in competitive events that deny female athletes victories, opportunities or scholarships.

As state representative, Rep. Howell has been a strong voice for Tennesseans with disabilities. He guided passage of legislation that cut through red tape and created greater access to high-quality care for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities in a Medicaid home or community-based services program. He sponsored the Tennessee Accessible Transportation and Mobility Act of 2020 which works within the Tennessee Department of Transportation to expand and improve accessible transportation for the aging and disabled.

“Tennessee remains one of the most enviable economies in the nation where companies want to do business and people want to live to enjoy our exceptional quality of life,” Rep. Howell said. “I am incredibly proud of the example Tennessee continues to set when it comes to fiscal responsibility and good governance. I look forward to working to advance the best interests of the people of House District 22 and to ensure Tennessee’s future remains prosperous for everyone. “

Latest Headlines
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, February 16th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/16/2024
PHOTOS: Red Bank Faces Soddy Daisy In 6-AAA Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Mocs Wrestling Travels To Campbell Saturday
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Lee Men Win Another Gulf South Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Covenant Softball Loses Two At MUW Invitational
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Troy Tennis Wins 5-2 Over Mocs
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Breaking News
Chattanooga Fire Department Battles Fire At West Rock Recycling
Chattanooga Fire Department Battles Fire At West Rock Recycling
  • 2/16/2024

Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies have been on the scene of a fire at West Rock Recycling for several hours. CFD personnel responded at 4:27 p.m. on Friday, to 310 E 28th Street ... more

Chattanooga Police Seek Information On Vehicle In Connection With Homicide
  • 2/16/2024

Chattanooga Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicle in connection with a recent homicide. The vehicle is a red Ford Explorer with a front license plate ... more

School Board Adds More Teacher Planning Half-Days
  • 2/16/2024

The Hamilton County School Board approved an amendment to add four half-days to the 2024-2025 calendar for professional development. The move converts two full snow days into teacher planning ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/16/2024
CARTA Plans To Recoup $4.1 Million In Unpaid Parking Tickets
  • 2/15/2024
The Long Horn Restaurant Closing After 66 Years
The Long Horn Restaurant Closing After 66 Years
  • 2/15/2024
Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
  • 2/15/2024
Video Caught Chaotic Scene Of Murder On S. Lyerly Street
Video Caught Chaotic Scene Of Murder On S. Lyerly Street
  • 2/15/2024
Opinion
CHI Memorial Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Hospital In Tennessee - And Response From CHI Memorial
  • 2/15/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Britt Slabinski
Profiles Of Valor: Britt Slabinski
  • 2/16/2024
Rep. Fleischmann Wants To Give Critical Support To The Ukraine - And Response
  • 2/16/2024
Celebrate Presidents' Day
  • 2/16/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 16
  • 2/16/2024
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
  • 2/15/2024
Randy Smith: UTC Women Celebrating 50 Years
Randy Smith: UTC Women Celebrating 50 Years
  • 2/16/2024
Lee Track And Field Wins Gulf South Conference Indoor Championships
  • 2/16/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Mocs Wrestling Travels To Campbell Saturday
  • 2/16/2024
Happenings
Cherokee Warriors: Explore The History Of The Legendary Warrior Spirit That Connects Generations Of Cherokee
  • 2/16/2024
Delivering More Than The Mail
Delivering More Than The Mail
  • 2/16/2024
Women GroundBreakers Storytelling: Serving Diverse Communities Is March 7
  • 2/16/2024
Elena Burykina To Exhibit New Paintings At Townsend Atelier
Elena Burykina To Exhibit New Paintings At Townsend Atelier
  • 2/16/2024
Glenn Jacobs Speaks At Reagan Day Dinner Feb. 24
Glenn Jacobs Speaks At Reagan Day Dinner Feb. 24
  • 2/16/2024
Entertainment
Chart Topping Songwriters Pam Gadd, Irene Kelley And Brennen Leigh Play At WoodSongs Dalton Feb. 24
Chart Topping Songwriters Pam Gadd, Irene Kelley And Brennen Leigh Play At WoodSongs Dalton Feb. 24
  • 2/16/2024
Lee University’s Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform With Student Brass Ensemble Monday
  • 2/16/2024
International Pianist Wei To Perform With Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra
International Pianist Wei To Perform With Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra
  • 2/16/2024
Lee’s School Of Music To Welcome Sorenson For Guest Recital Feb. 23
Lee’s School Of Music To Welcome Sorenson For Guest Recital Feb. 23
  • 2/16/2024
Best of Grizzard- Living Alone
Best of Grizzard- Living Alone
  • 2/16/2024
Opinion
CHI Memorial Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Hospital In Tennessee - And Response From CHI Memorial
  • 2/15/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Britt Slabinski
Profiles Of Valor: Britt Slabinski
  • 2/16/2024
Rep. Fleischmann Wants To Give Critical Support To The Ukraine - And Response
  • 2/16/2024
Dining
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
  • 2/15/2024
Chattanooga Seafood Bash On The River Returns April 26-28 With New Procedures
  • 2/15/2024
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Set For May 11
  • 2/14/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee January Revenues Were Less Than Budgeted Estimates
  • 2/16/2024
Volkswagen Partners With TVFCU To Open Onsite Bank Branch In Chattanooga Assembly Plant
Volkswagen Partners With TVFCU To Open Onsite Bank Branch In Chattanooga Assembly Plant
  • 2/16/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/16/2024
Real Estate
Apartments In Red Bank Sell For $7 Million
  • 2/15/2024
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
  • 2/15/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 8-14
  • 2/15/2024
Student Scene
SAU Hosts 3rd International Food Festival March 3
SAU Hosts 3rd International Food Festival March 3
  • 2/16/2024
After 50 Fantastic Years, McCallie's Cleve Latham Calls It A Career
After 50 Fantastic Years, McCallie's Cleve Latham Calls It A Career
  • 2/15/2024
Southern Adventist University’s Chemistry Department Collaborates With McKee Foods
  • 2/15/2024
Living Well
Don Mueller Appointed As New CEO Of Siskin Children’s Institute
Don Mueller Appointed As New CEO Of Siskin Children’s Institute
  • 2/15/2024
Rotaract Club Of Chattanooga Pickleball Classic Fundraiser For Chambliss Center For Children Set For May 18
  • 2/15/2024
Bronze Star And Pat Tillman Award Recipient To Speak At Siskin Hospital Possibilities Event
  • 2/14/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
  • 2/16/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering All Who Enjoyed The Long Horn Restaurant
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering All Who Enjoyed The Long Horn Restaurant
  • 2/16/2024
Preserving A Picturesque America To Paint Historic Sketch From Inside Point Park
  • 2/9/2024
Outdoors
New Officers Elected To Serve For 2024-25 During February Commission Meeting
  • 2/16/2024
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Weed Wrangle 2024
  • 2/16/2024
MGHC Kicks Off 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes Feb. 17
MGHC Kicks Off 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes Feb. 17
  • 2/15/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
  • 2/6/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
  • 2/15/2024
Illuminate Art And Faith Conference Is April 4-5
  • 2/15/2024
Kevin Williams Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Feb. 18
Kevin Williams Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Feb. 18
  • 2/14/2024
Obituaries
Virgel L. Baldwin
Virgel L. Baldwin
  • 2/16/2024
James "Jimmy" Allen Bolt
James "Jimmy" Allen Bolt
  • 2/16/2024
Adam Christopher Lindsey
Adam Christopher Lindsey
  • 2/16/2024
Area Obituaries
Crowden, Timothy Christopher (Cleveland)
Crowden, Timothy Christopher (Cleveland)
  • 2/16/2024
Hewitt, George Cleckler "Rusty" II (Rock Spring)
Hewitt, George Cleckler "Rusty" II (Rock Spring)
  • 2/16/2024
Benicoff, Venita Fay (Jasper)
Benicoff, Venita Fay (Jasper)
  • 2/15/2024