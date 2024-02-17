Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|BENN, DEDRICK LABRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|BILLINGS, SKY JEREMIAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/15/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
|
|BRYSON, JASON RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BYRD, LAURA MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CHATMAN, LAQUEITA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, ZACHARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/06/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CURTIN, MILES LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/30/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|DAILEY, TONY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|FLERL, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/24/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FUGH, SHUNGTHUN MARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/09/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRAYSON, JAMES SKILES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GREEN, JASON ROY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/21/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, PATRICK MARIO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|JONES, KAREEMAH ANISA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/05/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, KENIYA LACHE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCRAY, MARCUS VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ LOPEZ, MARI TERESA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|POSEY, BRITTANY ANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRAVINBHAI, JIVANBHAI CHAUDHARI
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPEND
|
|RAMIREZ TOMAS, CELSO MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|ROGERS, CHESTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHUMAKE, TIARA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SIMON, HUMBERTO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/13/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/29/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SWAFFORD, HEITH LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TOWNSEND, RAVEN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/28/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024
Charge(s):
|