Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/13/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE BENN, DEDRICK LABRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/03/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) BILLINGS, SKY JEREMIAH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/15/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION BRYSON, JASON RAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, LAURA MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CHATMAN, LAQUEITA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CONNER, ZACHARY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/06/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CURTIN, MILES LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/30/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DAILEY, TONY LAVON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED FLERL, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/24/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FUGH, SHUNGTHUN MARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/09/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GRAYSON, JAMES SKILES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/04/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GREEN, JASON ROY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/10/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/21/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JACKSON, PATRICK MARIO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/15/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) JONES, KAREEMAH ANISA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/05/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

JONES, KENIYA LACHE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/28/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

OTHER ( IN TRANSIT ) MCCRAY, MARCUS VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/27/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ LOPEZ, MARI TERESA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR POSEY, BRITTANY ANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY PRAVINBHAI, JIVANBHAI CHAUDHARI

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/06/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/22/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPEND RAMIREZ TOMAS, CELSO MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

ROGERS, CHESTIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHUMAKE, TIARA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SIMON, HUMBERTO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/13/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/29/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SWAFFORD, HEITH LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TOWNSEND, RAVEN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/28/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



