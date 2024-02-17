Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, February 17, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO 
807 STONE CREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374164401 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

BENN, DEDRICK LABRON 
919 ARCADA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

BILLINGS, SKY JEREMIAH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062624 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY 
7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION

BRYSON, JASON RAY 
290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, LAURA MORGAN 
568 CASTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CHATMAN, LAQUEITA DESHAY 
3401 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE #403 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, ZACHARY RYAN 
1004 BURMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CURTIN, MILES LEWIS 
349 WALNUT ST B410 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAILEY, TONY LAVON 
1441 LEVONON NASHVILLE, 372034171 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL 
626 MAPLE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

FLERL, DAVID LAMAR 
5815 PATRICK PL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212936 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FUGH, SHUNGTHUN MARTEZ 
3107 E 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

GRAYSON, JAMES SKILES 
314 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GREEN, JASON ROY 
2545 WESSEX WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON 
2110 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON 
1817 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JACKSON, PATRICK MARIO 
618 BELLE VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 374073604 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

JONES, KAREEMAH ANISA 
2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

JONES, KENIYA LACHE 
2709 CITICO AVE APT H4 CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER ( IN TRANSIT )

MCCRAY, MARCUS VINCENT 
4135 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101917 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON 
5309 CONNELLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ LOPEZ, MARI TERESA 
3805 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

POSEY, BRITTANY ANN 
178 HAIR ST SODDY DAISY, 373796941 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

PRAVINBHAI, JIVANBHAI CHAUDHARI 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT S152 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN 
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061929 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN 
202 WOODSHIRE DRIVE SMYRNA, 37167 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPEND

RAMIREZ TOMAS, CELSO MIGUEL 
14 LONG CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

ROGERS, CHESTIN DEWAYNE 
126 NELLY HEAD RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SHUMAKE, TIARA MICHELLE 
4028 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SIMON, HUMBERTO 
1312 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY 
1204 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SWAFFORD, HEITH LOGAN 
102 STONEY HILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TOWNSEND, RAVEN NICOLE 
1428 ONEAL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN 
11644 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373796316 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WILLIAMS, SAMUEL SHAUN 
5206 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

