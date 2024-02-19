Latest Headlines

  • Monday, February 19, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACOSTA ROJAS, SAUL 
6814 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

BAUTISTA, LEANDRO 
2711 WOODSIDE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

BROWN, JASON DELANE 
3520 WALNUT GROVE LN NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BRUMMITT, DARRELL LYNN 
7239 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CALDWELL, BRIDGETTE LANISE 
918 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COPE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE 
334 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE (6.9 GRAMS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL 
4613 MURRAY LAKE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CUTICCHIA, JOHN A 
3008 OLD GRADE RD DALTON, 307216324 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF SERVICES
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DANIELS, BRITTANY MICHELLE 
329 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DOSS, RANDY NELSON 
7607 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163512 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FOWLER, JOSEPH 
500 W ML KING BLVD APT 405 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GANN, TIMOTHY RAY 
2620 BOYCE ST #26 CHATTANOOGA, 374061439 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

HARRIS, CARLOS DEMETRIUS 
1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF SCH 1 FOR RESALE

JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063105 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD 
1044 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEWIS, ISAIAH RESHAAD 
8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY

LOPEZ MORALES, JACQUELINE 
6026 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
1400 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063315 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE 
334 CAMPJORDAN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, D
POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MERCER, ABIGAIL MARIE 
1109 HARVEST RIDGE CIRCUIT FRANKLIN, 46131 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MULLINS, JEFFERY AARON 
6415 EDGMON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

ORMSBY, DALE JAMES 
1369 SOLAR DR. HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARON 
154 FARMINGDALE PL SE HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373239359 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PONCIO VICENTE, JUAN SILVERIO 
1806 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046227 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

PRESA, DIEGO 
1866 DAYLONG PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RUDAS SERRANO, WINDER JOSE 
DONT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
SPEEDING
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL 
4312 Grand Ave Chattanooga, 374101539 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHADWICK, ZACHARY TAYLOR 
524 BEAVER RD FORT OGLETHORP, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMARTT, DEREKE ANTWON 
2001 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SMITH, SHANNON MARIE 
240 TRAIL LANE SAVANNAH, 38372 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE 
2766 4TH AVE APT 64 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WHITE, SAMUEL 
2600 OCCOE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

WORRELL, BIANCA N 
6415 Edgmon Dr Chattanooga, 374212307 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

