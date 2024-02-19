Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACOSTA ROJAS, SAUL
6814 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
BAUTISTA, LEANDRO
2711 WOODSIDE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BROWN, JASON DELANE
3520 WALNUT GROVE LN NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BRUMMITT, DARRELL LYNN
7239 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CALDWELL, BRIDGETTE LANISE
918 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COPE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
334 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE (6.9 GRAMS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL
4613 MURRAY LAKE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CUTICCHIA, JOHN A
3008 OLD GRADE RD DALTON, 307216324
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF SERVICES
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DANIELS, BRITTANY MICHELLE
329 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DOSS, RANDY NELSON
7607 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163512
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FOWLER, JOSEPH
500 W ML KING BLVD APT 405 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GANN, TIMOTHY RAY
2620 BOYCE ST #26 CHATTANOOGA, 374061439
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
HARRIS, CARLOS DEMETRIUS
1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF SCH 1 FOR RESALE
JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063105
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
1044 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEWIS, ISAIAH RESHAAD
8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
LOPEZ MORALES, JACQUELINE
6026 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
1400 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063315
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
334 CAMPJORDAN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, D
POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MERCER, ABIGAIL MARIE
1109 HARVEST RIDGE CIRCUIT FRANKLIN, 46131
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MULLINS, JEFFERY AARON
6415 EDGMON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
1369 SOLAR DR. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARON
154 FARMINGDALE PL SE HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373239359
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PONCIO VICENTE, JUAN SILVERIO
1806 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046227
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
PRESA, DIEGO
1866 DAYLONG PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUDAS SERRANO, WINDER JOSE
DONT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
SPEEDING
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
4312 Grand Ave Chattanooga, 374101539
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHADWICK, ZACHARY TAYLOR
524 BEAVER RD FORT OGLETHORP, 30742
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMARTT, DEREKE ANTWON
2001 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SMITH, SHANNON MARIE
240 TRAIL LANE SAVANNAH, 38372
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
2766 4TH AVE APT 64 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WHITE, SAMUEL
2600 OCCOE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WORRELL, BIANCA N
6415 Edgmon Dr Chattanooga, 374212307
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
Here are the mug shots:
|ACOSTA ROJAS, SAUL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|BAUTISTA, LEANDRO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|BRUMMITT, DARRELL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CALDWELL, BRIDGETTE LANISE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COPE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/24/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE (6.9 GRAMS)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DANIELS, BRITTANY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|DOSS, RANDY NELSON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/18/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DOUGLAS, GARY JERRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/11/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOWLER, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GANN, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
|
|JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/06/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LEWIS, ISAIAH RESHAAD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOMENICK, ASHLEIGH PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LOPEZ MORALES, JACQUELINE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOWE, KACY KRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MAGINNESS, JASON R
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/12/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, D
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
|
|MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MERCER, ABIGAIL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|PATTERSON, QUINNIYAH NYSHAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/06/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FRAUD
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PONCIO VICENTE, JUAN SILVERIO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/12/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|PRESA, DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SHADWICK, ZACHARY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/16/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMARTT, DEREKE ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WHITE, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|