Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACOSTA ROJAS, SAUL

6814 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



BAUTISTA, LEANDRO

2711 WOODSIDE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



BROWN, JASON DELANE

3520 WALNUT GROVE LN NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

BRUMMITT, DARRELL LYNN7239 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECALDWELL, BRIDGETTE LANISE918 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOPE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE334 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE (6.9 GRAMS)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL4613 MURRAY LAKE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECUTICCHIA, JOHN A3008 OLD GRADE RD DALTON, 307216324Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTHEFT OF SERVICESVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDANIELS, BRITTANY MICHELLE329 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDOSS, RANDY NELSON7607 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163512Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFOWLER, JOSEPH500 W ML KING BLVD APT 405 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYGANN, TIMOTHY RAY2620 BOYCE ST #26 CHATTANOOGA, 374061439Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIHARRIS, CARLOS DEMETRIUS1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF SCH 1 FOR RESALEJOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063105Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTLANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD1044 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEWIS, ISAIAH RESHAAD8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF IDENTITYLOPEZ MORALES, JACQUELINE6026 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTIN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE1400 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063315Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE334 CAMPJORDAN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTUREPOSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYPOSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DPOSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,MCGILL, TAMMY LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTMERCER, ABIGAIL MARIE1109 HARVEST RIDGE CIRCUIT FRANKLIN, 46131Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMULLINS, JEFFERY AARON6415 EDGMON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT ORMSBY, DALE JAMES1369 SOLAR DR. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARON154 FARMINGDALE PL SE HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373239359Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFRAUDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPONCIO VICENTE, JUAN SILVERIO1806 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046227Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTPRESA, DIEGO1866 DAYLONG PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRUDAS SERRANO, WINDER JOSEDONT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainSPEEDINGUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL4312 Grand Ave Chattanooga, 374101539Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSHADWICK, ZACHARY TAYLOR524 BEAVER RD FORT OGLETHORP, 30742Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSMARTT, DEREKE ANTWON2001 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYSMITH, SHANNON MARIE240 TRAIL LANE SAVANNAH, 38372Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE2766 4TH AVE APT 64 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WHITE, SAMUEL2600 OCCOE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONWORRELL, BIANCA N6415 Edgmon Dr Chattanooga, 374212307Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

ACOSTA ROJAS, SAUL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE BAUTISTA, LEANDRO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION BRUMMITT, DARRELL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/20/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CALDWELL, BRIDGETTE LANISE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/24/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COPE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/24/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE (6.9 GRAMS)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DANIELS, BRITTANY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE DOSS, RANDY NELSON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/18/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOUGLAS, GARY JERRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/11/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING FOWLER, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/28/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

GANN, TIMOTHY RAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/06/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LEWIS, ISAIAH RESHAAD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY LOMENICK, ASHLEIGH PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LOPEZ MORALES, JACQUELINE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, KACY KRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/25/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) MAGINNESS, JASON R

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/12/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARTIN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/21/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/09/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, D

POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MERCER, ABIGAIL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ORMSBY, DALE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PATTERSON, QUINNIYAH NYSHAY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/06/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PONCIO VICENTE, JUAN SILVERIO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/12/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT PRESA, DIEGO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHADWICK, ZACHARY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/16/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMARTT, DEREKE ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WHITE, SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



