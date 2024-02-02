Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, JULLIAN QUINN
7504 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163526
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
AMILCAR ESTARDO, CARRILLO MATIAS
1605 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
433 MAGNOLIA STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONNER, JASMINE TEYSHANE
1220 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY
8326 CHIPWOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
3034 TOWER WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE
2300 WILSON ST APT 3K CHATTANOOGA, 374045622
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
5003 Newport Dr Chattanooga, 374122852
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GREEN, AMBER NICOLE
1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON
601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HARRIS, MICHAEL JAREL
833 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HAYES, CURTIS LEJUNE
3424 ST ELMO AVE CLEVELAND, 37409
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
1338 CYPRESS STREET COURT APT 196 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KELLEY, WAYNE PRINCETON
HOMELESS WILLOW AND MAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KILGORE, SCOTTY LYNN
1955 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 373118498
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LATTIMORE, MALIK G
1910 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ROGELIO
2005 E. 28TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LUTHRINGER, ALEXIS BREANN
14304 BACKVALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER 500
MC CLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH
8264 ELLIE PLAZA HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
MOORE, ANTHONY LEE
171 7TH STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, EDDIE JR
2108 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PICKETT, RAYMOND JACOB
450 GRAYSON LANE WHITWELL, 373977092
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
3008 NOAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374061929
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SAFFLES, JOSHUA ANDREW
496 SOUTH MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
4312 GRAND AVE Chattanooga, 374101539
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE
509 BRANCH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMS, LEE MCCAIN
2105 FORLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIZEMORE, JASON KYLE
HOMELESS ST PETERSBURG, 33701
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VICKERY, MICHAEL JAMISON
3613 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VOURIOTIS, MARTIN JOSEPH
538 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154847
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
WALLIN, ANDREW BRIAN
113 LAUREL DR CHATTANOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WELCH, NOAH JAMES
208 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, AUDRI M
715 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
Here are the mug shots:
|AMILCAR ESTARDO, CARRILLO MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|
|BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, JASMINE TEYSHANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
|
|DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GREEN, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/17/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/05/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|HARRIS, MICHAEL JAREL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HAYES, CURTIS LEJUNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KELLEY, WAYNE PRINCETON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/23/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|KILGORE, SCOTTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ROGELIO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MOORE, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, EDDIE JR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/30/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PICKETT, RAYMOND JACOB
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/11/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SAFFLES, JOSHUA ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY
|
|SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SIMS, LEE MCCAIN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 01/30/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SIZEMORE, JASON KYLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/04/1974
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VICKERY, MICHAEL JAMISON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WALLIN, ANDREW BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|