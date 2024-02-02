Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, February 2, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JULLIAN QUINN 
7504 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163526 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AMILCAR ESTARDO, CARRILLO MATIAS 
1605 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN 
433 MAGNOLIA STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONNER, JASMINE TEYSHANE 
1220 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY 
8326 CHIPWOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE 
3034 TOWER WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE 
2300 WILSON ST APT 3K CHATTANOOGA, 374045622 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

GADDIS, DESTINY MAE 
5003 Newport Dr Chattanooga, 374122852 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GREEN, AMBER NICOLE 
1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON 
601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HARRIS, MICHAEL JAREL 
833 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HAYES, CURTIS LEJUNE 
3424 ST ELMO AVE CLEVELAND, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENRY, WALTER JERMACK 
1338 CYPRESS STREET COURT APT 196 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KELLEY, WAYNE PRINCETON 
HOMELESS WILLOW AND MAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

KILGORE, SCOTTY LYNN 
1955 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 373118498 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LATTIMORE, MALIK G 
1910 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ROGELIO 
2005 E. 28TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LUTHRINGER, ALEXIS BREANN 
14304 BACKVALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER 500

MC CLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

MOORE, ANTHONY LEE 
171 7TH STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOORE, EDDIE JR 
2108 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PICKETT, RAYMOND JACOB 
450 GRAYSON LANE WHITWELL, 373977092 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN 
3008 NOAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374061929 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SAFFLES, JOSHUA ANDREW 
496 SOUTH MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY

SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL 
4312 GRAND AVE Chattanooga, 374101539 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE 
509 BRANCH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

SIMS, LEE MCCAIN 
2105 FORLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIZEMORE, JASON KYLE 
HOMELESS ST PETERSBURG, 33701 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VICKERY, MICHAEL JAMISON 
3613 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

VOURIOTIS, MARTIN JOSEPH 
538 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154847 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY

WALLIN, ANDREW BRIAN 
113 LAUREL DR CHATTANOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WEBB, BILLY HAROLD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WELCH, NOAH JAMES 
208 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILSON, AUDRI M 
715 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS

Here are the mug shots:

AMILCAR ESTARDO, CARRILLO MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONNER, JASMINE TEYSHANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GREEN, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/17/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/05/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HARRIS, MICHAEL JAREL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HAYES, CURTIS LEJUNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KELLEY, WAYNE PRINCETON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/23/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KILGORE, SCOTTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ROGELIO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MOORE, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, EDDIE JR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/30/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PICKETT, RAYMOND JACOB
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/11/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SAFFLES, JOSHUA ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMS, LEE MCCAIN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 01/30/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIZEMORE, JASON KYLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/04/1974
Arresting Agency: Airport Police

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VICKERY, MICHAEL JAMISON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALLIN, ANDREW BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/2/2024
Local Teams Geared Up For State Duals Wrestling
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/2/2024
Citadel Wrestlers Rally To Beat Chattanooga
  • Sports
  • 2/1/2024
Chattanooga Women Win Seventh Straight Game
  • Sports
  • 2/1/2024
Lee Lady Flames Win 69-50 At West Alabama
  • Sports
  • 2/1/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND UP: Thursday, February 1
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/1/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/2/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, JULLIAN QUINN 7504 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163526 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD SPEEDING ... more

Man Wanted For Athens, Ala., Home Invasion Is Captured In Chattanooga
  • 2/1/2024

A man who authorities say was shot while trying to carry out a home invasion in Athens, Ala., has been arrested in Chattanooga. On Thursday at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Chattanooga ... more

1 Shot And Killed On Fagan Street; 2nd Person Wounded
  • 2/1/2024

One person was killed and another person injured in a shooting shortly after noon on Thursday. At approximately 12:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to an apparent drive-by shooting at ... more

Breaking News
Man Gets 10 Years For Beating Girlfriend So She Could Not Walk, Setting House On Fire
Man Gets 10 Years For Beating Girlfriend So She Could Not Walk, Setting House On Fire
  • 2/1/2024
Man With Warrants For Assault And Homicide In Custody After Overnight Stand-Off With SWAT
  • 2/1/2024
HCSO Investigating Social Media Threat At East Hamilton Middle School
  • 2/1/2024
Police Blotter: Woman Furious Officers Won't Investigate Her Flat Tire; Daughter Leaves Argument With Mom's Purse
  • 2/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/1/2024
Opinion
A Pig In A Poke
  • 2/1/2024
Abandoned Roads And A Superfund Stadium Site
  • 2/1/2024
Turning Industrial Site Into A Ball Field And A Farm Into An Industrial Site
  • 2/1/2024
The Trust Conundrum
  • 2/1/2024
Leadership, Integrity And Passion
  • 2/1/2024
Sports
Chattanooga Women Win Seventh Straight Game
  • 2/1/2024
Citadel Wrestlers Rally To Beat Chattanooga
  • 2/1/2024
Mocs Win 91-85 At Western Carolina
  • 1/31/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Lee Lady Flames Win 69-50 At West Alabama
  • 2/1/2024
Happenings
Sgt. Jeremy Durham Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Service Above Self In Law Enforcement Award
  • 1/31/2024
TVMRi Reveals Expansive Layout In 2024 Open Houses
TVMRi Reveals Expansive Layout In 2024 Open Houses
  • 1/31/2024
Jerry Summers: Value Of The Tennessee River
Jerry Summers: Value Of The Tennessee River
  • 2/1/2024
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events To Celebrate Black History Month
  • 2/1/2024
PHOTOS: Capt. Larry Taylor Had Heroic Career
  • 1/31/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/1/2024
Songbirds Move Complete With Awarding Of Beer And Alcohol Permit
  • 2/1/2024
Best Of Grizzard: Miracle Drug
Best Of Grizzard: Miracle Drug
  • 2/2/2024
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Family Passes Now At Chattanooga Public Library
  • 1/31/2024
Scotty McCreery Talks New Album And Writing Music Before His Feb. 3 Show In Chattanooga
Scotty McCreery Talks New Album And Writing Music Before His Feb. 3 Show In Chattanooga
  • 1/30/2024
Opinion
A Pig In A Poke
  • 2/1/2024
Abandoned Roads And A Superfund Stadium Site
  • 2/1/2024
Turning Industrial Site Into A Ball Field And A Farm Into An Industrial Site
  • 2/1/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Keaira Turner Named Director Of Public Affairs At The Chattanooga Police Department
Keaira Turner Named Director Of Public Affairs At The Chattanooga Police Department
  • 1/31/2024
Unum Group Reports Rise In Net Income
  • 1/31/2024
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/1/2024
Real Estate
A Deeper Look Into The Realtor's Value
  • 2/1/2024
Ooltewah Shopping Center Sells For $5.6 Million
Ooltewah Shopping Center Sells For $5.6 Million
  • 2/1/2024
Shannon Millsaps Promoted To Chief Operating Officer Of Thrive Regional Partnership
Shannon Millsaps Promoted To Chief Operating Officer Of Thrive Regional Partnership
  • 1/31/2024
Student Scene
Archaeology Expert Mark Janzen To Lecture At SAU Feb. 19
Archaeology Expert Mark Janzen To Lecture At SAU Feb. 19
  • 2/1/2024
McCallie Men’s Chorus To Perform At Carnegie Hall
McCallie Men’s Chorus To Perform At Carnegie Hall
  • 2/1/2024
GNTC Human Resources Director Receives Advanced Certification
GNTC Human Resources Director Receives Advanced Certification
  • 2/1/2024
Living Well
Blood Assurance Appoints New President And CEO
  • 2/1/2024
Tennessee Part Of $350 Million Opioid Settlement With International Marketing Firm Publicis
  • 2/1/2024
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 100 Years Of Impact
  • 2/1/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
Rock & Roll at Wauhatchie: Scaling Heights And Sharing Stories At Wauhatchie Boulderfest 2024
Rock & Roll at Wauhatchie: Scaling Heights And Sharing Stories At Wauhatchie Boulderfest 2024
  • 2/1/2024
Mill Line Trail Completion And Opening Delayed
Mill Line Trail Completion And Opening Delayed
  • 1/30/2024
CTC Announces Wildflowers & Wonders Art Auction April 13
CTC Announces Wildflowers & Wonders Art Auction April 13
  • 1/29/2024
Travel
Chill Time In Texas At Lake Austin Spa Resort
  • 1/30/2024
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: What’s In A Name? Why Do Names Matter?
Bob Tamasy: What’s In A Name? Why Do Names Matter?
  • 2/1/2024
Bob Tamasy: Tickling People’s Ears Is No Laughing Matter
Bob Tamasy: Tickling People’s Ears Is No Laughing Matter
  • 1/29/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Obituaries
Barbara “Joan” Brady
Barbara “Joan” Brady
  • 2/1/2024
Veronica Ann Henderson
Veronica Ann Henderson
  • 2/1/2024
RIchard L. Hempy
RIchard L. Hempy
  • 2/1/2024
Area Obituaries
Bowman, Terry Kenneth Sr. "T.K." (Athens)
Bowman, Terry Kenneth Sr. "T.K." (Athens)
  • 2/1/2024
Tennille, William Harry (Dunlap)
  • 2/1/2024
Earle, Keith Randall (Cleveland)
  • 2/1/2024