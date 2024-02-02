Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JULLIAN QUINN

7504 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163526

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



AMILCAR ESTARDO, CARRILLO MATIAS

1605 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION



BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN

433 MAGNOLIA STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CONNER, JASMINE TEYSHANE

1220 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY

8326 CHIPWOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER



DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE

3034 TOWER WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE

2300 WILSON ST APT 3K CHATTANOOGA, 374045622

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



GADDIS, DESTINY MAE

5003 Newport Dr Chattanooga, 374122852

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GREEN, AMBER NICOLE

1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

AMILCAR ESTARDO, CARRILLO MATIAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/16/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CONNER, JASMINE TEYSHANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GREEN, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/17/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GREENHILL, TERRY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/05/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED HARRIS, MICHAEL JAREL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HAYES, CURTIS LEJUNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENRY, WALTER JERMACK

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY KELLEY, WAYNE PRINCETON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/23/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KILGORE, SCOTTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ROGELIO

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MOORE, ANTHONY LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/12/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MOORE, EDDIE JR

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/30/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PICKETT, RAYMOND JACOB

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/11/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT SAFFLES, JOSHUA ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/12/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY

SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/18/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY SIMS, LEE MCCAIN

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 01/30/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SIZEMORE, JASON KYLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/04/1974

Arresting Agency: Airport Police



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VICKERY, MICHAEL JAMISON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/21/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WALLIN, ANDREW BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WEBB, BILLY HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



