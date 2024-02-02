Person Shot On E. 48th Street Thursday Evening Later Dies

A person shot on E. 48th Street Thursday evening later succumbed to his injuries.Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of E. 48th Street at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.Homicide investigators are working to learn the exact circumstances of this incident.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.