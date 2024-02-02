HCSO Charges Juvenile In Connection With East Hamilton Middle School Social Media Threat

After an investigation into the social media threat at East Hamilton Middle School on Thursday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource deputies and detectives with Investigative Services have charged a juvenile suspect.

The youth is charged with threat of mass violence on school property (39-16-517) and filing false reports (39-16-502).

Officials said, "The HCSO takes all threats against our schools seriously and works diligently to ensure a safe learning environment for all students and school staff across Hamilton County."

