Private Service For Capt. Larry Taylor Will Be Wednesday; Crowds Invited To Line Procession Route

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Larry Taylor will be laid to rest on Wednesday, beginning with a closed Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center for family, invited guests and dignitaries.

The family extends an invitation to all veterans, veterans groups and associations, as well as the general public, to help honor and pay tribute to Captain Taylor by lining the streets as his procession departs the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center to his final resting place at the National Cemetery.

The official procession route is tentatively set to leave the Heritage Center at approximately 2:45 p.m. and will travel down Market Street to E. MLK Boulevard/Bailey Avenue before turning on Holtzclaw Avenue and entering the National Cemetery.

The internment service with full United States Military Honors for Capt. Taylor is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Armed Forces Pavilion at the National Cemetery. The service will conclude with a 21-gun salute, an Army Apache helicopter flyover and the playing of Echo Taps.

A private graveside service for the family will be held afterwards.