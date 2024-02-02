Sex Offender With 11-Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed By Police After Hitting Officers At East Ridge Exit

A registered sex offender with an 11-year-old girl was shot and killed at the top of the East Ridge Exit 1 early Friday morning.

He was identified as Edward Ahrens, of Catoosa County, Ga.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday his office was notified that Ahrens might be on his way with the girl from Knoxville to Catoosa County.

Around 1 a.m., after Ahrens got off at the East Ridge Exit of I-75, police hemmed in his vehicle on all four sides. The missing girl could be seen in the passenger seat.

Sheriff Sisk said Ahrens began ramming the police cars and he hit three officers who were on foot. Officers then fired into the car.

Ahrens died after being taken to a hospital. The girl was not injured.

Sheriff Sisk said, "This is another case of a young child being lured by a sexual predator through social media that could have ended a young girl's life."