Courtney High Gets Life Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty To 3 Murders

  • Thursday, February 22, 2024

Courtney High pleaded guilty to three murder cases on Wednesday afternoon, allowing him to escape the death penalty.

He pleaded guilty to the murders of cousins Jerrica Jackson and Marquise Jackson in 2016.

He also admitted guilt in the most high profile case - the slaying of witness Bianca Horton that was also in 2016.

High took the witness stand during the plea hearing.

Prior District Attorney Neal Pinkston had sought the death penalty against High, Andre Grier and Charles Shelton in the Bianca Horton case, saying it was an assault on the justice system.

The case was later assigned to out of town attorneys. Those included Colin Campbell and Cameron Williams, two former prosecutors here during the Pinkston term, and Jennifer Nichols, of Memphis.

Ms. Horton had been set to testify against Cortez Sims in his murder trial and in the incident in which he shot her daughter Zoe. Ms. Horton was shot several times and her body was dumped on the side of the road.

  • Breaking News
  • 2/22/2024
UTC Softball Earns Sixth Straight Win
  • Sports
  • 2/22/2024
Daughton's Buzzer Beater Gets Lee Past West Georgia, 58-57
  • Sports
  • 2/22/2024
Lee Women Defeat West Georgia, 71-53
  • Sports
  • 2/22/2024
Lady Flames Split With LMU Softball
  • Sports
  • 2/22/2024
Huff Leads Mocs Past Wofford, 81-65
  • Sports
  • 2/22/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/22/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, CODI CECILIA 4634 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT ... more

Collegedale Police Enter Into Pact With Homeland Security
  • 2/21/2024

Whenever the Collegedale Police Department participates in a joint operation with Homeland Security investigations, the expenses related to the operation can now be reimbursed. At the Collegedale ... more

Red Bank Gets New Apartment Development; Community Center Gets Upgrades
  • 2/21/2024

A new development of up to 10 apartment units will be built at 221 Sweetland Dr. in Red Bank after the board of commissioners approved a zoning change from R-1, single family residential, to ... more

Breaking News
County Trustee's Offices Will Be Open Saturday For Property Tax Payments
  • 2/21/2024
Landmark Cookie Jar Cafe Has Reopened After Disastrous Fire
  • 2/21/2024
Rhea County Commissioners Express Concerns On Internet Service
  • 2/21/2024
Kelly Administration Shifts Sign Appeals To Zoning Appeals Board
  • 2/21/2024
Hixson Home Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning
  • 2/21/2024
Opinion
Calling -1-800-Helen-Burns-Sharp
  • 2/21/2024
Presidential Ranking For The Comedy Channel
  • 2/21/2024
Understanding Diversity Goes Beyond Skin Color
  • 2/21/2024
Black History Is Inextricably Intertwined With American Legal History
  • 2/21/2024
Stadium Mayhem
  • 2/21/2024
Sports
Vol Bats Get Going In 16-0 Win Over ETSU
  • 2/21/2024
Huff Leads Mocs Past Wofford, 81-65
  • 2/22/2024
Brendon Wilson Seeking To Defend Gasparilla Title In Tampa
  • 2/21/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
UTC Softball Earns Sixth Straight Win
  • 2/22/2024
Happenings
Community Service Award Presented To Lindsey Sharpe
  • 2/20/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - To Help Or Not To Help
  • 2/21/2024
Jerry Summers: Absent-minded Citizens
  • 2/22/2024
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 2/21/2024
ArtsBuild Announces Recent Recipients Of Artists Work Grants Program
  • 2/20/2024
Entertainment
Ned Abernathy Named Tennessee Songwriters Week Finalist At Songbirds
  • 2/21/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/21/2024
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Spring Concert With Frey Feb. 27
  • 2/20/2024
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Atlanta Baroque Orchestra Friday
  • 2/20/2024
11th Annual Chattanooga Film Festival Set For June 21-28
  • 2/20/2024
Opinion
Calling -1-800-Helen-Burns-Sharp
  • 2/21/2024
Presidential Ranking For The Comedy Channel
  • 2/21/2024
Understanding Diversity Goes Beyond Skin Color
  • 2/21/2024
Dining
Rodizio Grill Downtown Chattanooga Announces New Ownership
  • 2/21/2024
Jocelyn Zapata Ruiz Named Crabtree Farms' Food And Land Access Coordinator
  • 2/20/2024
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Now Hiring In Hixson
  • 2/19/2024
Business/Government
Cost For New Food City Store In Rhea County Rises To $7 Million From $4.5 Million In 2021
  • 2/21/2024
Graber Design Studio To Debut In Chattanooga
  • 2/21/2024
Totem Compass Achieves Viral Success, Announces Product Launch At SXSW
  • 2/21/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Navigating Offers With Precision And Grace
  • 2/21/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 15-21
  • 2/22/2024
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
  • 2/19/2024
Student Scene
TBR Meets Feb. 28 To Consider Presidential Appointments At CSCC And TCAT Harriman and Henry/Carroll
  • 2/21/2024
Installation Of Solar Panels To GPS Upper School Provides More Than Power
  • 2/21/2024
Lee School Of Nursing Hosts Mass Casualty Event
  • 2/21/2024
Living Well
Elaine S. Hill Fund Provides Education, Services To Local Breast Cancer Patients And Their Families
  • 2/21/2024
Health Department Announces The Reopening Of Dental Clinic, Introduces New Dental Team
  • 2/21/2024
Lantern Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence Of East Hamilton To Expand Morning Pointe Footprint; Groundbreaking March 22
  • 2/20/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
  • 2/16/2024
Outdoors
2024 Five Points 50 Ultimate Endurance Mountain Bike Race Set For June 22
  • 2/21/2024
East Ridge Requests Community Feedback For Sports Facility Feasibility Study Survey
  • 2/21/2024
Tennessee State Parks Seek Volunteers For Annual Weed Wrangle March 2
  • 2/20/2024
Travel
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
National Geographic Photo Ark Exhibition Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium March 1
  • 2/21/2024
“First Guests Of Cloudland” Offers Unique Opportunity To Introduce Guests To Area’s Newest Luxury Hotel
  • 2/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Humility, The Virtue That Undergirds The Rest
  • 2/22/2024
"What Have You Been Teaching This Boy?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/22/2024
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
  • 2/20/2024
Obituaries
Lois Lou Gibson
  • 2/22/2024
Shirley Dean Bowling
  • 2/22/2024
Samuel Henderson Bell
  • 2/21/2024
Area Obituaries
Jinnette, Samuel David (Harrison)
  • 2/22/2024
Bell, Samuel Henderson (Chattanooga)
  • 2/22/2024
Entwisle, Kathleen "Kitty" Canary (Cleveland)
  • 2/22/2024