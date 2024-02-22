Courtney High Gets Life Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty To 3 Murders

Courtney High pleaded guilty to three murder cases on Wednesday afternoon, allowing him to escape the death penalty.

He pleaded guilty to the murders of cousins Jerrica Jackson and Marquise Jackson in 2016.

He also admitted guilt in the most high profile case - the slaying of witness Bianca Horton that was also in 2016.

High took the witness stand during the plea hearing.

Prior District Attorney Neal Pinkston had sought the death penalty against High, Andre Grier and Charles Shelton in the Bianca Horton case, saying it was an assault on the justice system.

The case was later assigned to out of town attorneys. Those included Colin Campbell and Cameron Williams, two former prosecutors here during the Pinkston term, and Jennifer Nichols, of Memphis.

Ms. Horton had been set to testify against Cortez Sims in his murder trial and in the incident in which he shot her daughter Zoe. Ms. Horton was shot several times and her body was dumped on the side of the road.