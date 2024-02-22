American Queen Riverboat, That Sometimes Docked At Chattanooga, Ceases Operations

The American Queen riverboat, that sometimes docked at Ross's Landing, has ceased operations.

A message from American Queen Voyages said the firm had "made the difficult decision to shut down and all future cruises have been cancelled. Guests and customers should expect to be fully refunded for cancelled cruises.”

The closure was listed as due to “unfortunate business circumstances and an inability to obtain sufficient capital at a commercially reasonable rate to continue operations.”

The firm was giving refunds to those who had booked upcoming cruises.