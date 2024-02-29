Latest Headlines

2 Men Killed In Cleveland Crash After Driving Past Barricade And Hitting Construction Equipment

  • Thursday, February 29, 2024

Two men were killed in Cleveland early Thursday morning when the driver drove past barricades and struck a large piece of construction equipment.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., officers with the Cleveland Police Department responded to the area of Inman Street and Church Street in reference to a 911 open line. 

Officers checked the area and located a vehicle that had driven into the equipment. 

The vehicle was occupied by two males, and both were pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Names of the victims will not be released at this time due to pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation by the Cleveland Police Department Crash Team.

