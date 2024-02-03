Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/28/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BONK, KATY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/18/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BROADRICK, JONATHAN LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/15/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE FORINGER, STACEY AMBER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT FRANKLIN, SHELBY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/27/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/05/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM

MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS MONDRELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCDOWELL, JOSEPH EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOFFITT, REBECCA BEAUDET

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/31/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY MORGAN, DARNAY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MORROW, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/27/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MULLINS, DESIREE CHEYENNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/04/1994

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA OWENS, DAVID D

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/09/1968

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING AN UNREGISTERED VEHICLE POINTER, ANTONIO ROY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/31/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTS, DION DERRICK

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROCHELLE, JOSHUA BRANTLEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STEVENSON CHATMAN, BRUCE MONROE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/15/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS STRONG, TAURA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/20/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT WATKINS, BRIAN SWAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ALABAMA) WISEMAN, ERIC FRANK

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/12/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



