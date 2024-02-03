Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDREWS, SHANNON
8135 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213219
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER
2004 CURTIS STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
3304 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162820
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BONK, KATY MICHELLE
2802 PUNKIN CENTER RD FORT PAYNE, 35967
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BROADRICK, JONATHAN LEONARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
1609 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063520
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CORLDE, JASON SCOTT
175 MELODY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FRANKLIN, SHELBY LYNN
162 POND SPRINGS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
GREEN, BRIAN MONTAE
2007 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064246
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE
1108 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044443
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HENDERSON, SABRA LIN
312 DUNN ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKS, DANA MARTELL
604 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111917
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON
775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM
MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN
3702 SKYLARK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS MONDRELL
3806 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072715
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCDOWELL, JOSEPH EDWARD
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOFFITT, REBECCA BEAUDET
73 MARYLAND COURT DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
MORGAN, DARNAY MICHELLE
HOMLESS ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORROW, JAMES MICHAEL
3326 STEEPLE CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MULLINS, DESIREE CHEYENNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
ALIAS CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OWENS, DAVID D
221 SKYVIEW LANE TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING AN UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN MATTHEW
215 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 373794219
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
POINTER, ANTONIO ROY
2307 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043714
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113319
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR
1206 POPLAR ST Chattanooga, 374023829
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J
1611 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073536
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERTS, DION DERRICK
321 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 373211688
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROCHELLE, JOSHUA BRANTLEY
181 OLD JASPER RD UNIT 6 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SPRALLING, BRIANNA MOSHAY
1326 CYPRESS ST COURT UNIT 175 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MADISON COUNTY ALABA
STEVENSON CHATMAN, BRUCE MONROE
4703 RANGER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STRONG, TAURA LYNN
2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041439
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATKINS, BRIAN SWAN
538 FOUNDRY ST NW ATLANTA, 30314
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ALABAMA)
WISEMAN, ERIC FRANK
8903 HIXSON SPRINGS ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
