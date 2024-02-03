Latest Headlines

ANDREWS, SHANNON 
8135 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213219 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER 
2004 CURTIS STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS 
3304 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162820 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BONK, KATY MICHELLE 
2802 PUNKIN CENTER RD FORT PAYNE, 35967 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BROADRICK, JONATHAN LEONARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS 
1609 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063520 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE 
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CORLDE, JASON SCOTT 
175 MELODY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FRANKLIN, SHELBY LYNN 
162 POND SPRINGS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GREEN, BRIAN MONTAE 
2007 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064246 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE 
1108 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044443 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HENDERSON, SABRA LIN 
312 DUNN ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKS, DANA MARTELL 
604 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111917 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON 
775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM

MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN 
3702 SKYLARK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS MONDRELL 
3806 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072715 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCDOWELL, JOSEPH EDWARD 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOFFITT, REBECCA BEAUDET 
73 MARYLAND COURT DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

MORGAN, DARNAY MICHELLE 
HOMLESS ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MORROW, JAMES MICHAEL 
3326 STEEPLE CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MULLINS, DESIREE CHEYENNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
ALIAS CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OWENS, DAVID D 
221 SKYVIEW LANE TULLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING AN UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN MATTHEW 
215 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 373794219 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

POINTER, ANTONIO ROY 
2307 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043714 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR 
705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113319 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR 
1206 POPLAR ST Chattanooga, 374023829 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J 
1611 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073536 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTS, DION DERRICK 
321 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 373211688 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROCHELLE, JOSHUA BRANTLEY 
181 OLD JASPER RD UNIT 6 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SPRALLING, BRIANNA MOSHAY 
1326 CYPRESS ST COURT UNIT 175 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MADISON COUNTY ALABA

STEVENSON CHATMAN, BRUCE MONROE 
4703 RANGER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

STRONG, TAURA LYNN 
2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041439 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATKINS, BRIAN SWAN 
538 FOUNDRY ST NW ATLANTA, 30314 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ALABAMA)

WISEMAN, ERIC FRANK 
8903 HIXSON SPRINGS ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

