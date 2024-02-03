1 Person Shot On Saturday Night On May Street

One person was shot aon May Street on Saturday night.

At approximately 8:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of May Street.



When police arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.